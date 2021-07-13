EMnify Is First to Bring No-Code Automation to Cellular IoT Management

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - - EMnify enables no-code IoT solutions with workflow

automation tool Zapier



- Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation

tools to streamline processes and drive productivity



EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud communication platform

provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool

Zapier, making it the first IoT CPaaS provider to offer customers no-code

automation for cellular IoT management.





For IoT solution providers operating connected products globally, efficientinternal processes for device deployment, troubleshooting, and support arecritical. EMnify's integration with Zapier(https://zapier.com/apps/emnify/integrations) allows businesses to buildtrigger-based operational workflows - quickly and intuitively - using the toolsthat work best for them. EMnify customers can now automate IoT device andconnectivity management at scale - with a few simple clicks.PiCo, an Australian smart-retail solution provider, is among the first users ofEMnify's Zapier integration. Andrew Lowe , managing partner at PiCo, commented:"Zapier has been a great help to us in managing projects globally acrossdisparate platforms, and we have about 15 Zaps already in use. With thisintegration, we were able to rapidly integrate EMnify into our projectmanagement tool that manages workflows across three continents in under fiveminutes."By integrating with Zapier, a leading brand in the rapidly growing no-codeeconomy, EMnify can now connect with 3000+ systems worldwide, including top CRM,ERP, and project management platforms - without the need for specialistdevelopers.Using Zapier, IoT operations and support teams can select pre-defined EMnifytriggers or actions and quickly combine them with their internal tools to createautomated workflows, called Zaps. The combination of cellular IoT and no-codeautomation increases control and visibility for IoT businesses as they scale todeploy and operate thousands of devices globally. EMnify's customers canefficiently manage and stay on top of their device connectivity using the toolsthey already rely on - without having to switch between applications. Benefitsinclude:- Increased operational efficiency - automated bulk activation and deactivationof device connectivity with the user's management tool of choice (such as,Excel, Asana, Slack, and others). 7- Faster triaging and ticket resolution - real-time, proactive alerts in theuser's management tool of choice when connectivity problems arise (forexample, usage limit reached).- Automated processes - such as automatically blocking a specific network.