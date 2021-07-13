EMnify Is First to Bring No-Code Automation to Cellular IoT Management
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 13.07.2021, 11:25 | 29 | 0 |
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - - EMnify enables no-code IoT solutions with workflow
automation tool Zapier
- Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation
tools to streamline processes and drive productivity
EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud communication platform
provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool
Zapier, making it the first IoT CPaaS provider to offer customers no-code
automation for cellular IoT management.
automation tool Zapier
- Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation
tools to streamline processes and drive productivity
EMnify (https://www.emnify.com/) , the leading cloud communication platform
provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool
Zapier, making it the first IoT CPaaS provider to offer customers no-code
automation for cellular IoT management.
For IoT solution providers operating connected products globally, efficient
internal processes for device deployment, troubleshooting, and support are
critical. EMnify's integration with Zapier
(https://zapier.com/apps/emnify/integrations) allows businesses to build
trigger-based operational workflows - quickly and intuitively - using the tools
that work best for them. EMnify customers can now automate IoT device and
connectivity management at scale - with a few simple clicks.
PiCo, an Australian smart-retail solution provider, is among the first users of
EMnify's Zapier integration. Andrew Lowe , managing partner at PiCo, commented:
"Zapier has been a great help to us in managing projects globally across
disparate platforms, and we have about 15 Zaps already in use. With this
integration, we were able to rapidly integrate EMnify into our project
management tool that manages workflows across three continents in under five
minutes."
By integrating with Zapier, a leading brand in the rapidly growing no-code
economy, EMnify can now connect with 3000+ systems worldwide, including top CRM,
ERP, and project management platforms - without the need for specialist
developers.
Using Zapier, IoT operations and support teams can select pre-defined EMnify
triggers or actions and quickly combine them with their internal tools to create
automated workflows, called Zaps. The combination of cellular IoT and no-code
automation increases control and visibility for IoT businesses as they scale to
deploy and operate thousands of devices globally. EMnify's customers can
efficiently manage and stay on top of their device connectivity using the tools
they already rely on - without having to switch between applications. Benefits
include:
- Increased operational efficiency - automated bulk activation and deactivation
of device connectivity with the user's management tool of choice (such as,
Excel, Asana, Slack, and others). 7
- Faster triaging and ticket resolution - real-time, proactive alerts in the
user's management tool of choice when connectivity problems arise (for
example, usage limit reached).
- Automated processes - such as automatically blocking a specific network.
internal processes for device deployment, troubleshooting, and support are
critical. EMnify's integration with Zapier
(https://zapier.com/apps/emnify/integrations) allows businesses to build
trigger-based operational workflows - quickly and intuitively - using the tools
that work best for them. EMnify customers can now automate IoT device and
connectivity management at scale - with a few simple clicks.
PiCo, an Australian smart-retail solution provider, is among the first users of
EMnify's Zapier integration. Andrew Lowe , managing partner at PiCo, commented:
"Zapier has been a great help to us in managing projects globally across
disparate platforms, and we have about 15 Zaps already in use. With this
integration, we were able to rapidly integrate EMnify into our project
management tool that manages workflows across three continents in under five
minutes."
By integrating with Zapier, a leading brand in the rapidly growing no-code
economy, EMnify can now connect with 3000+ systems worldwide, including top CRM,
ERP, and project management platforms - without the need for specialist
developers.
Using Zapier, IoT operations and support teams can select pre-defined EMnify
triggers or actions and quickly combine them with their internal tools to create
automated workflows, called Zaps. The combination of cellular IoT and no-code
automation increases control and visibility for IoT businesses as they scale to
deploy and operate thousands of devices globally. EMnify's customers can
efficiently manage and stay on top of their device connectivity using the tools
they already rely on - without having to switch between applications. Benefits
include:
- Increased operational efficiency - automated bulk activation and deactivation
of device connectivity with the user's management tool of choice (such as,
Excel, Asana, Slack, and others). 7
- Faster triaging and ticket resolution - real-time, proactive alerts in the
user's management tool of choice when connectivity problems arise (for
example, usage limit reached).
- Automated processes - such as automatically blocking a specific network.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0