IAA Announces New Payment Option for UK Buyers

“Payit saves our buyers time and creates more flexibility by quickly and efficiently processing online transactions on a wide variety of devices, without additional processing fees,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “With payments complete in a matter of minutes, the platform expedites vehicle release, and gives buyers more time to focus on other essential aspects of their businesses. We are pleased to extend this new secure and convenient payment option to our buyers.”

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, today announced that its UK-based business unit has expanded its payment offerings through the addition of Payit by NatWest, a fast, safe and secure mobile transaction and digital payment solution. Using Payit, IAA buyers can make payments directly from their bank accounts for vehicles purchased.

Integrated with IAA’s payment system, NatWest’s Payit platform connects seamlessly with all major UK banks to enable buyers to transfer funds within minutes, whether on a desktop, laptop, mobile or tablet. The Payit platform leverages the UK's Open Banking infrastructure to allow buyers to connect to their banks’ mobile or online banking portals securely with their existing login credentials. Payit allows buyers to log in using their existing credentials and make payments free of charge.*

*Users should consult their banks for complete information on transaction fees and limitations.

