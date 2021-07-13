checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Acquisition of USA Solar Network, Concluding Near-Term Rollup Efforts

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 11:30  |  26   |   |   

Adding the Missing Piece to the Puzzle: Solar Energy and EV Charging Infrastructure Developer to Join the SIRC Family of Companies, Adding $50 Million per Year in Incremental Sales as Early as 2022Company to Prioritize Driving Organic Growth and …

  • Adding the Missing Piece to the Puzzle: Solar Energy and EV Charging Infrastructure Developer to Join the SIRC Family of Companies, Adding $50 Million per Year in Incremental Sales as Early as 2022
  • Company to Prioritize Driving Organic Growth and Profitability over Acquisitions in Near-Future

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire USA Solar Network LLC ("USA Solar Network"), a solar energy and EV charging infrastructure developer.

Founded and led by CEO Pablo Diaz, recipient of the 2020 Top 20 Dynamic CEO Award, USA Solar Network helps customers to install the best available solar energy or EV charging system by comparing hundreds of local installers and financing options. Pablo's leadership has generated over $40 million in revenue since 2018, and quickly scaled into over 37 states including key markets such as Florida, Texas, Illinois, Arizona, Missouri and New Mexico.

Solar Integrated Roofing believes the synergy with USA Solar Network will allow it to scale rapidly and achieve 50-100% growth in incremental residential and commercial sales with 16%+ gross margins in 2022. The acquisition is expected to act as a notable growth driver for solar and EV charger installers within the SIRC family of companies who can complete the on-site contracting work once the sale is complete through USA Solar Network, capturing the full lifecycle value of each customer.

Foto: Accesswire

Caption: Leveraging this new network, the SIRC family of companies can now service all pictured markets.

“USA Solar Network has a footprint in exciting new markets that will continue to broaden our national reach- the missing piece to the puzzle, allowing us to expand to new markets nationally with minimal cost using their existing network spanning solar and EV installation,” said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "Pablo and his team have built strong regional partnerships with key industry players in the solar and EV charger space, with over 7,000 solar projects completed to-date. We believe the timing of this acquisition is perfect as well given the strong demand growth we are seeing for EV charging installations nationally.

Seite 1 von 2
Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Acquisition of USA Solar Network, Concluding Near-Term Rollup Efforts Adding the Missing Piece to the Puzzle: Solar Energy and EV Charging Infrastructure Developer to Join the SIRC Family of Companies, Adding $50 Million per Year in Incremental Sales as Early as 2022Company to Prioritize Driving Organic Growth and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated ...
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
META Completes UK-Funded Project towards Developing Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Monday July 19, 2021 At 7:00PM (EST)
Accesswire | Analysen
16.06.21CORRECTION: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
16.06.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
14.06.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Appointment of Respected Operations Executive Troy Clymer as Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen