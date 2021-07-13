Friendable Announces Milestone of Entertainment Platform, Unveils New Corporate Presentation

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL), a mobile technology and marketing company, today announces it now has more than five thousand artist sign-ups to its Fan Pass livestream platform for artists and their fans, nearly a year after the app’s launch.

Fan Pass Live gives fans exclusive access into the lives of their favorite artists, and provides artists a ‘virtual stage’ to perform, earn revenues, and engage with fans from around the world. Friendable believes the steady increase of user sign-ups to its platform is the start of accelerated market reach as it advances to the next phase of growth and the Fan Pass v2.0 mobile and web applications.

“New artist sign-ups on Fan Pass continue to rise, and as we near completion of our new website and all digital media assets, we expect to also see a significant increase in brand awareness, app downloads, artist sign-ups and a swarm of fans that will use our app and begin to drive revenue increases for their favorite artists, as well as our business,” said Friendable CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

Industry research forecasts that the demand for livestreamed entertainment will continue at a steady pace, and Friendable is strategizing to take advantage of this growth and expand market adoption of its Fan Pass livestream platform. To showcase its focus, strategy, messaging, and market opportunity, Friendable has made available an updated, 21-page corporate presentation for existing and potential shareholders.

The presentation gives insight into the Fan Pass platform, competition, revenue strategy and more.

View the full presentation at:

https://ir.friendable.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Fan-Pass-_-Corporate- ...

“Our metrics show great potential for scale and v2.0 of Fan Pass is designed to provide and allow a solid, scalable infrastructure that is ready to handle the demand we have identified since launch,” said Rositano Jr. “We will continue to keep shareholders up-to-date as we progress along this exciting path of growth.”

For more information and to support Fan Pass artists, download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.