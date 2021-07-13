SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food container market size is anticipated to reach USD 201.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the food processing industry, mainly in the emerging markets. In addition, the rising need to reduce carbon footprints and increasing adoption of bioplastics in the packaging industry is driving the market. Moreover, innovation and new product developments is attracting food manufacturers, which is expected to augment the market growth.