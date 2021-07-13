checkAd

Food Container Market Size To Reach $201.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food container market size is anticipated to reach USD 201.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is predominantly driven by the rapid growth in the food processing industry, mainly in the emerging markets. In addition, the rising need to reduce carbon footprints and increasing adoption of bioplastics in the packaging industry is driving the market. Moreover, innovation and new product developments is attracting food manufacturers, which is expected to augment the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2020 owing to high demand for plastic as it is durable, inexpensive compared to alternatives, and available in different shapes and sizes
  • The metal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to properties of metal, such as reusability and durability. However, the material's higher price and weight compared to plastic may retrain the segment growth
  • The cans product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the increasing demand for canned foods across the globe, such as canned tuna and vegetables/fruits
  • The bottles and jars product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 and will expand at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Read 80 page market research report, "Food Container Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass), By Product (Bottles & Jars, Cans, Boxes, Cups & Tubs), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

For instance, in 2020, Tetra Pak and Dabur formed a partnership to launch low-calorie juice products in a new packaging format i.e., bare paperboard with wood fiber packaging for a natural look. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed a decline in demand in 2020. Raw material shortage due to supply chain disruption resulted in the reduced production of food containers. Various major players witnessed a decline in their annual revenue in 2020. For instance, the annual turnover of Amcor plc reduced by approximately 6% in 2020 compared to 2019.

