Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2021 operational update

Highlights:

•     In H1 2021, total hard rock gold production was 446.3 kg (14,349 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 14%, or 74.7 kg (2,401 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

•     H1 2021 gold sales were 391.8 kg (12,598 oz), compared to 537 kg (17,249 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 145.2 kg (4,651 oz), or 28%;

•     206.9 thousand tonnes of ore was processed with an average grade of 2.24 g/t;

•     The CIL plant was operating at the targeted throughput rate of 50 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the higher recovery rate of 92.9%;

•                H1 2021 159 thousand tonnes of ore was mined compared to 151 thousand tonnes in H1 2020 an increase of  8 thousand tonnes or 5%. Stripping volume in H1 2021 was 773.8 thousand m3 (+344.8 thousand m3, or 80% more than in the H1 of 2020);

•     The average grade in H1 2021 was 2.27 g/t, compared to 2.46 g/t in H1 2020, a decrease of 7.8%. The mined average grade corresponds to the Company’s targets.

Production

Production unit H1 2021 H1 2020 Change
  kg oz kg oz kg oz %
Hard rock              
  Tardan (CIL) 446.3 14,349 521 16,750 -74.7 -2,401 -14.4%
Alluvial              
  Solcocon 8.6 0,277 - - 8.6 0,277 100%
Total gold produced 454.9  14,626  521  16,750  -66.1 -2,124 -12.7%

Tardan

  Unit H1 2021 H1 2020 Change
Mining          
Waste stripping 000 m3 773.8 429 344.8 80.4%
Ore mined 000 tonnes 159.0 151 8 5.3%
Gold in Ore kg 361.5 372 -10.5 -2.9
Average grade g/t 2.27 2.46 -0.19 -7.8%
CIL          
Ore processing 000 tonnes 206.9 196 10.9 5.6%
Grade g/t 2.24 2.87 -0.63 -22%
Gold in ore processing kg 462.8 561 -98.2 -17.5%
Gold produced CIL kg 446.3 521 -74.7 -14.4%
Incl Gold in WIP (Dec 2020) kg 26.7      
Gold in WIP (June 2021) kg 10.2      
Recovery % 92,9% 92.9% - -
Warehouse on June 30          
Ore 000 tonnes 50 64 -14 -21.9%
Grade g/t 2.00 1.95 0.05 2.6%

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 CET on July 13th, 2021.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

