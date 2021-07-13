Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes H1 2021 operational update

• In H1 2021, total hard rock gold production was 446.3 kg (14,349 oz), compared to 521 kg (16,750 oz) in H1 2020, a decrease of 14%, or 74.7 kg (2,401 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

• 206.9 thousand tonnes of ore was processed with an average grade of 2.24 g/t;

• The CIL plant was operating at the targeted throughput rate of 50 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the higher recovery rate of 92.9%;

• H1 2021 159 thousand tonnes of ore was mined compared to 151 thousand tonnes in H1 2020 an increase of 8 thousand tonnes or 5%. Stripping volume in H1 2021 was 773.8 thousand m3 (+344.8 thousand m3, or 80% more than in the H1 of 2020);

• The average grade in H1 2021 was 2.27 g/t, compared to 2.46 g/t in H1 2020, a decrease of 7.8%. The mined average grade corresponds to the Company’s targets.

Production

Production unit H1 2021 H1 2020 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 446.3 14,349 521 16,750 -74.7 -2,401 -14.4% Alluvial Solcocon 8.6 0,277 - - 8.6 0,277 100% Total gold produced 454.9 14,626 521 16,750 -66.1 -2,124 -12.7%

Tardan

Unit H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 773.8 429 344.8 80.4% Ore mined 000 tonnes 159.0 151 8 5.3% Gold in Ore kg 361.5 372 -10.5 -2.9 Average grade g/t 2.27 2.46 -0.19 -7.8% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 206.9 196 10.9 5.6% Grade g/t 2.24 2.87 -0.63 -22% Gold in ore processing kg 462.8 561 -98.2 -17.5% Gold produced CIL kg 446.3 521 -74.7 -14.4% Incl Gold in WIP (Dec 2020) kg 26.7 Gold in WIP (June 2021) kg 10.2 Recovery % 92,9% 92.9% - - Warehouse on June 30 Ore 000 tonnes 50 64 -14 -21.9% Grade g/t 2.00 1.95 0.05 2.6%

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 CET on July 13th, 2021.

