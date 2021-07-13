checkAd

Accenture Named a Leader Among European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, According to Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 11:59  |  23   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, “dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven offerings.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005139/en/

Accenture named a leader in cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture named a leader in cybersecurity (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report — “The Forrester Wave: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021”—focuses on the strengths and weaknesses of the 15 most significant cybersecurity consulting providers against a comprehensive set of 21 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: “Current Offering”; “Strategy”; and “Market Presence.”

Accenture received the highest score in the Strategy category and the highest score possible in 14 of the 21 criteria, including: key differentiators; security team engagement; pricing models and asset-based pricing; firm IP and value creation; partnership IP and value creation; governance, risk and compliance capabilities; technical security assessment capabilities; technical consulting implementation capabilities; European go-to-market strategy; European R&D initiatives; and European partnership ecosystems.

In addition, Accenture received the highest score possible in the European practice size criterion within the Market Presence category. The report states, “…Accenture has been on a buying spree for its European business, with acquisitions of both the legacy Symantec business and security testing specialists, Context IS. This has significantly added to its capabilities and skill sets over the past 12 months, as well as its existing plans to expand its ‘cyber fusion’ centers to new locations including Naples….”

Also according to the report, Accenture “…dominates with exceptional technical IP, in what it creates itself and what it creates with partners” and “…goes beyond traditional partnerships and alliances via its co-investment model with strategic partners to develop joint solutions to market.” The report also states that reference customers highlighted Accenture’s industry context and knowledge, flexible staff, exceptional program and change management skills, and knowledge in operational technology as particular strengths.

Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security in Europe, said, “Our investments and the expansion of our European footprint over the past two years significantly add to the global capabilities and skill sets we offer our clients locally. We believe this recognition from Forrester validates our European strategy and ability to develop and offer unique, industry-specific offerings that provide clients with tangible value.”

Accenture Security was also positioned as a Leader in two previous Forrester Wave Reports in Europe: “The Forrester Wave: European Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 and “The Forrester Wave: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2019.

More information on Accenture in “The Forrester Wave: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021” report can be found here.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com/security.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture, and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Named a Leader Among European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, According to Independent Research Firm Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, “dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven offerings.” This press …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Linkbynet for Cloud First Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Accenture and Avanade Named Microsoft 2021 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year for 16th Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Nell’Armonia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Accenture Acquires CS Technology to Expand Cloud First Infrastructure Engineering Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Accenture Helps Climeworks Filter More CO2 from the Air and Inspire One Billion People to Be Climate Positive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help Companies Accelerate Data-Driven Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Accenture Acquires Sentor, Enhancing Its Cyber Defense and Managed Security Services in Sweden
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten