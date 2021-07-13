Mawson Drills 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t gold from 74 metres at the Raja Prospect in Finland Including 2.2 metres @ 32.6 g/t gold and 3.0 metres @ 19.4 g/t gold

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new drill results from 4 drill holes at the Raja prospect as part of the Company's 76 …

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new drill results from 4 drill holes at the Raja prospect as part of the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).

Drill hole PAL0297 intersected 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 111 ppm Co, 7.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres, including: 2.2 metres @ 32.6 g/t Au, 91 ppm Co, 32.7 g.t AuEq from 75.0 metres; 3.0 metres @ 19.4 g/t Au, 181 ppm Co, 19.5 g/t AuEq from 90.7 metres;

intersected from 74.0 metres, including: Drill hole PAL0295 intersected 15.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 783 ppm Co, 4.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0metres, including 6.0 metres at 8.5 g/t Au, 344 ppm Co, 8.8 g/t AuEq from 63.0 metres;

intersected from 74.0metres, Drill hole PAL0302 intersected 2.0 metres @ 7.1 g/t Au, 96 ppm Co, 7.2 g/t AuEq from 97.4 metres.

intersected from 97.4 metres. All holes were drilled on a shallow 90-metre-wide cross section at the Raja prospect and were targeted to test an undrilled shallow area. The holes are located 250 metres up-plunge from PAL0093 that intersected 33.6 metres @ 8.0 g/t gold and 823 ppm cobalt from 243.0 metres (press release of June 27, 2018 ).

In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. A total of 4 holes for 616 metres are presented here; A total 43 drill holes for 11,130 from 5 individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade scheduled during August 2021.



Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "To discover such high grades, over broad widths and at such shallow depths is demonstrative of both the untapped potential of this expanding camp scale discovery in Finland, as well as the continued geological understanding being developed by our experienced Finnish project team. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect and provide further encouragement as we move towards our soon to be announced resource upgrade for Rajapalot."

Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from 4 holes for 616 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete; Figure 1). In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson has drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. The holes released here are all from Raja prospect (PAL0295, PAL0297, PAL0300, PAL0302). A full set of reported results is shown in Table 3. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over a two metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. Higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres. PAL0297 also intersected a broader zone of 32.2 metres @ 5.4 g/t Au, 297 ppm Co, 5.6 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres when no lower cut was applied. No significant intersections were drilled in PAL0300. A total of 43 drill holes for 11,130 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported, with a resource upgrade at Rajapalot scheduled during August 2021.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price US$1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results from 2021 drill program reported to date. Results in red are those reported for the Raja prospect in this press release. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.

Foto: Accesswire

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t South Palokas PAL0235 439.5 454.7 15.2 3.0 998 3.9 South Palokas PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 0 0.3 Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9 South Palokas PAL0288 119.0 130.0 11.0 4.0 756 4.6 South Palokas PAL0288 134.0 140.0 6.0 0.3 448 0.7 South Palokas PAL0290 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.3 394 0.6 South Palokas PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.8 South Palokas PAL0290 201.0 203.0 2.0 0.0 372 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 229.8 230.8 1.0 0.1 444 0.4 South Palokas PAL0290 240.0 260.0 20.0 1.7 529 2.1 Raja PAL0295 31.6 37.6 6.0 0.0 1054 0.9 Raja PAL0295 40.7 41.7 1.0 0.0 930 0.8 Raja PAL0295 49.3 50.3 1.0 0.7 175 0.8 Raja PAL0295 53.3 69.0 15.7 3.8 783 4.5 Raja including 63.0 69.0 6.0 8.5 344 8.8 Raja PAL0297 40.9 45.9 5.0 0.0 1127 1.0 Raja PAL0297 65.4 68.4 3.0 2.8 263 3.0 Raja including 67.4 68.4 1.0 6.7 187 6.8 Raja PAL0297 74.0 94.7 20.7 7.4 111 7.5 Raja including 75.0 77.2 2.2 32.6 91 32.7 Raja including 86.2 87.2 1.0 6.4 47 6.5 Raja including 90.7 93.7 3.0 19.4 181 19.5 Raja PAL0297 102.7 103.7 1.0 4.9 1230 6.0 Raja PAL0302 97.4 99.4 2.0 7.1 96 7.2 Raja PAL0302 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.4 33 0.4 Raja PAL0302 144.0 148.4 4.4 1.6 512 2.0

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t PAL0295 31.6 32.6 1.0 < 798.3 0.7 PAL0295 32.6 33.6 1.0 < 795 0.7 PAL0295 33.6 34.6 1.0 < 978 0.9 PAL0295 34.6 35.6 1.0 < 802.1 0.7 PAL0295 35.6 36.6 1.0 < 1152.7 1.0 PAL0295 36.6 37.6 1.0 < 1800.3 1.6 PAL0295 40.7 41.7 1.0 < 930.4 0.8 PAL0295 49.3 50.3 1.0 0.68 175.3 0.8 PAL0295 53.3 53.9 0.6 0.61 106.8 0.7 PAL0295 53.9 55.0 1.1 0.52 411.4 0.9 PAL0295 55.0 56.0 1.0 0.32 220.9 0.5 PAL0295 56.0 57.0 1.0 0.2 646.9 0.8 PAL0295 57.0 58.0 1.0 0.89 1915.6 2.5 PAL0295 58.0 59.0 1.0 0.26 1532.1 1.6 PAL0295 59.0 60.0 1.0 0.6 2179.6 2.5 PAL0295 60.0 61.0 1.0 0.84 2514.4 3.0 PAL0295 61.0 62.0 1.0 2.24 475.7 2.6 PAL0295 62.0 63.0 1.0 2.17 222.8 2.4 PAL0295 63.0 64.0 1.0 17.2 328.6 17.5 PAL0295 64.0 65.0 1.0 8.52 268.8 8.7 PAL0295 65.0 66.0 1.0 8.63 319.8 8.9 PAL0295 66.0 67.0 1.0 1.89 765.3 2.5 PAL0295 67.0 68.0 1.0 9.66 352.6 10.0 PAL0295 68.0 69.0 1.0 5.2 26.1 5.2 PAL0297 40.9 41.9 1.0 < 628.4 0.6 PAL0297 41.9 42.9 1.0 < 780.5 0.7 PAL0297 42.9 43.9 1.0 < 1798.1 1.6 PAL0297 43.9 44.9 1.0 < 774.2 0.7 PAL0297 44.9 45.9 1.0 < 1655.9 1.4 PAL0297 65.4 66.4 1.0 1.49 457.6 1.9 PAL0297 66.4 67.4 1.0 0.26 144.4 0.4 PAL0297 67.4 68.4 1.0 6.65 187 6.8 PAL0297 74.0 75.0 1.0 3.15 56.6 3.2 PAL0297 75.0 76.0 1.0 36.7 64.3 36.8 PAL0297 76.0 77.2 1.2 29.1 114.6 29.2 PAL0297 77.2 78.2 1.0 2.51 91.1 2.6 PAL0297 78.2 79.2 1.0 0.61 49.6 0.7 PAL0297 79.2 80.2 1.0 0.15 23.8 < PAL0297 80.2 81.2 1.0 0.4 145.9 0.5 PAL0297 81.2 82.2 1.0 1.4 240.6 1.6 PAL0297 82.2 83.2 1.0 0.55 292.9 0.8 PAL0297 83.2 84.2 1.0 0.5 115.7 0.6 PAL0297 84.2 85.2 1.0 0.91 73 1.0 PAL0297 85.2 86.2 1.0 0.51 155 0.6 PAL0297 86.2 87.2 1.0 6.43 47.1 6.5 PAL0297 87.2 88.2 1.0 1.17 67.8 1.2 PAL0297 88.2 89.2 1.0 0.48 34.2 0.5 PAL0297 89.2 90.3 1.2 1.87 48.6 1.9 PAL0297 90.3 90.7 0.4 3.3 48.4 3.3 PAL0297 90.7 91.7 1.0 16.5 120 16.6 PAL0297 91.7 92.7 1.0 35.8 258 36.0 PAL0297 92.7 93.7 1.0 5.76 164.3 5.9 PAL0297 93.7 94.7 1.0 3.43 90 3.5 PAL0297 94.7 95.7 1.0 < 237 < PAL0297 95.7 96.7 1.0 < 26.3 < PAL0297 96.7 97.7 1.0 < 82.4 < PAL0297 97.7 98.7 1.0 0.08 1199.8 1.1 PAL0297 98.7 99.7 1.0 0.225 1304.35 1.3 PAL0297 99.7 100.7 1.0 1.87 693.6 2.5 PAL0297 100.7 101.7 1.0 2.03 680.6 2.6 PAL0297 101.7 102.7 1.0 3.36 1020.5 4.2 PAL0297 102.7 103.7 1.0 4.91 1230.2 6.0 PAL0297 103.7 104.7 1.0 2.16 203.1 2.3 PAL0297 104.7 105.7 1.0 3.83 102.8 3.9 PAL0297 105.7 106.2 0.5 1.94 937.7 2.7 PAL0302 97.4 98.4 1.0 7.21 78.4 7.3 PAL0302 98.4 99.4 1.0 7.03 113.3 7.1 PAL0302 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.42 32.5 0.4 PAL0302 144.0 144.4 0.4 0.59 482.2 1.0 PAL0302 144.4 145.4 1.0 1.87 505.3 2.3 PAL0302 145.4 146.4 1.0 3.04 472 3.4 PAL0302 146.4 147.4 1.0 1.37 338.8 1.7 PAL0302 147.4 148.4 1.0 0.5 743.8 1.1

