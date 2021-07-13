Pacific Premier Bank Receives Corporate Responsibility Award From the 2021 ACG Awards

“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by the ACG Awards for Corporate Responsibility,” said Sherri Scott, Senior Executive Vice President, Director of ESG and Corporate Responsibility. “Our mindset during the last year has been to listen, adapt, and respond in ways where we take into account our employees, clients, and how we effectively contribute to the communities around us.”

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (“Pacific Premier”), announced that Pacific Premier Bank received the Corporate Responsibility award from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County during the 2021 ACG Awards held on June 10, 2021, in Costa Mesa, California.

The ACG Awards honor high performing companies; Pacific Premier Bank was among nine outstanding companies honored with an award. Award categories included: reinventing, growth, innovation, green/sustainability, corporate responsibility, founders, spotlight, start up, and global.

During the event, ACG Orange County Board President Andrea Casaw gave a special tribute to the 27 finalists. “These companies significantly contributed to the economic growth of Orange County and the Inland Empire,” she said. “They have created jobs and pioneered products and services that have helped our region become one of the leading drivers of innovation in the country."

The selection process for top honors took into account the theme of “Excellence Reimagined,” focusing on how companies in the middle market adapted during the global pandemic. Dozens of nominations were submitted for the 2021 competition, and finalists were put through a series of in-depth interviews, including judging led by top academic and business professionals from the region.

Pacific Premier strives for responsible corporate stewardship as part of its long-term success. It works to achieve this objective by being responsive to the dynamic and diverse needs of its communities, focusing on serving those with the greatest need. In addition, Pacific Premier employees actively volunteer their time and expertise to support nonprofit organizations and other community stakeholders to strengthen and empower local communities.

About ACG Orange County

The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations, and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as law, accounting, investment banking, and other firms that provide advisory services.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $20 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 43,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005374/en/