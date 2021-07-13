Lenovo and FC Internazionale Milano Strengthen Winning Partnership

Lenovo and world football (soccer) association Football Club Internazionale Milano (Inter) have upgraded their multi-year partnership taking the prized back-of-shirt placement on the team’s iconic jersey, starting in the 2021/2022 season. Lenovo has been the official Global Technology Partner since 2019, where it has been instrumental in transforming the club’s digital experience, providing both Inter’s Suning Training Center in Appiano Gentile and their headquarters with vital smarter technology.

Lenovo takes the prized back-of-shirt placement on FC Internazionale Milano's iconic jersey (Photo: Internazionale Milano)

From servers, data management, storage and smart collaboration devices, through to laptops, monitors and accessories, as part of the upgraded partnership Lenovo will be supporting Inter with technology to gather and manage large amounts of data, transform operations, and deliver better results on and off the pitch. Lenovo’s smarter tech enables Inter to digitize historical archives and documents for easier data access.

Inter’s heritage is second to none. The only club to participate in the top-flight of Italian football since its inception in 1909, they have been crowned champions of the European cup three times. With 19 Serie A titles to their name, they are the reigning Italian champions.

Lenovo’s partnership has delivered on a number of operational performance improvements for Inter since 2019:

Inter’s data processing performance and speed has improved by 20 percent, managing over 100 million GPS data points collected over the past two seasons during training, including 60 million player-related data points that must be wrangled

The computational power of Lenovo’s servers has reduced the time it takes Inter to process reports by 25 percent

Lenovo data storage is fundamental to supporting 50,000 hours of digital video made available as part of the Media Asset Management (MAM), enabling the hosting of 400 terabytes of digital content on the Inter digital archive

Provides one of the most advanced performance analysis work-flows in Italy, enabling improved stability, flexibility, scalability and security

Shirt Sponsorship