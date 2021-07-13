checkAd

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Blends Together Two Iconic Comfort Foods to Create a Limited-Edition Macaroni & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream

This summer, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is bringing together two of life’s greatest pleasures: ice cream and macaroni & cheese. For the first time ever, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese will launch a limited-edition ice cream in partnership with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the cult favorite brand known for making decadent and delicious ice cream and vegan ice cream with just a few ingredients. The brands collaborated to turn the comfort of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into the ultimate summer treat with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be sold at Van Leeuwen scoop shops and online starting July 14, National Macaroni & Cheese Day, while supplies last.

To create the creamy treat, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into their ice cream made with only a few ingredients. The result? A cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” said Emily Violett, Sr. Associate Brand Manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. “As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.”

The Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for order on vanleeuwenicecream.com while supplies last at a cost of $12 for a pint starting at 11am ET on July 14. The limited-edition flavor will also be available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country (NYC, LA & Houston) starting July 14 while supplies last. New Yorkers can also try the ice cream for free while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11am-6pm.

Share your scoop or pint of Kraft Mac & Cheese X Van Leeuwen Ice Cream on Twitter using @kraftmacncheese & @vanleeuwen - Instagram @Kraft_MacandCheese & @vanleeuwenicecream, and Facebook @KraftMacaroniandCheese & @vanleeuwenicecream.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
 We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq:KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT VAN LEEUWEN ICE CREAM
 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started out of a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. Since 2008, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has innovated beyond the original dairy recipe and added cashew-milk vegan ice cream and oat-milk vegan ice cream to their scoopable lineup. In 2021, they launched their first line of dairy and vegan ice cream bars. Van Leeuwen now has 23 scoop shops in NYC, Houston and LA, products in grocery stores across the country and is available to order for nationwide shipping from their website. Keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.

