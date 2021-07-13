checkAd

High Tide to Acquire Regina Retail Portfolio, Strengthens Presence in Saskatchewan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 12:02  |  56   |   |   

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with the shareholders of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the “Corporation”), pursuant to which High Tide will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation for C$2,900,000 (the “Transaction”). As a result of the Transaction, High Tide will acquire a portfolio of six (6) retail cannabis locations in Regina, Saskatchewan, out of which one is operational and five are in various stages of construction and development and are all expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

"I am excited that we are adding these six new locations which will bring High Tide’s total retail footprint in Saskatchewan to ten stores upon completion and solidify our position as a leading cannabis retailer in the province,” said Raj Grover, High Tide’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, within the City of Regina, there are currently only 13 operating retail cannabis stores of which one will be ours, with five more to come shortly. This transaction is especially beneficial to High Tide because retail cannabis margins in Saskatchewan are higher than the Canadian average, and new licenses are difficult to come by given various municipal zoning restrictions in Regina,” added Mr. Grover.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

The Transaction, which is an arm's length transaction, is subject to, among other things, receipt of required TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority approval, and other customary conditions of closing, and is expected to close within 30 days. Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, High Tide will purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The consideration for the 100% of the Corporation being acquired will be comprised of: (i) C$2,150,000 (the “Share Consideration”) in common shares of High Tide (“High Tide Shares”) on the basis of a deemed price per High Tide Share equal to the volume weighted average price per High Tide Share on the TSXV for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding closing of the Transaction (“Closing”); and (ii) C$750,000 in cash (collectively with the Share Consideration, the “Consideration”). The cash portion of the transaction will be funded entirely with cash on hand.

Seite 1 von 4


High Tide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: HIGH TIDE INC | The Rising Tide Of Cannabis
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

High Tide to Acquire Regina Retail Portfolio, Strengthens Presence in Saskatchewan High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:01 UhrHigh Tide erwirbt Einzelhandelsportfolio in Regina und stärkt Präsenz in Saskatchewan
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.07.21High Tide übernimmt Daily High Club
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
06.07.21High Tide Closes Acquisition of Daily High Club
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21High Tide eröffnet neue Läden in Thunder Bay (Ontario) und Lethbridge (Alberta)
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21High Tide Launches New Stores in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Lethbridge, Alberta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21High Tide berichtet die Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021 mit einem Ertragsanstieg um 99 % und einem weiteren bereinigten EBITDA von 4,7 Millionen Dollar
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.06.21High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and Another Record Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21High Tide Continues to Expand U.S. E-Commerce Presence Through Acquisition of Daily High Club
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21High Tide erweitert seine E-Commerce-Präsenz in den USA durch Übernahme von Daily High Club
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
17.06.21High Tide gibt den Zeitplan für die Veröffentlichung des Finanzberichtes für das 2. Quartal 2021 und für die Telekonferenz bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen