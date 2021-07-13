EagleBank Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

“Joe’s promotion reflects the significant contributions he has made to our clients and EagleBank,” said Susan Riel, CEO of EagleBank. “His client-centric approach and deep operational expertise will support our continued growth and outperformance while strengthening our client and community relationships.”

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank announced today the appointment of Joseph “Joe” Clarke as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned executive with over two decades of banking industry experience, Mr. Clarke has served as Deputy Chief Operating Officer of EagleBank since December 2020. As Chief Operating Officer, Joe will lead and execute EagleBank’s strategy in the areas of Banking Operations, Digital Banking, Community Banking, Residential Lending, and Information Technology. Joe will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Susan Riel.

Joe brings over 27 years of banking industry experience and first joined EagleBank in 2008 through the merger with Fidelity & Trust Bank. Previously, Mr. Clarke held various operational and sales roles at EagleBank including Chief Deposit Sales Officer, Chief Deposit & Treasury Services Officer, Strategic Initiatives Officer, Assistant to the Chief Operating Officer and Retail Banking Manager.

“I am honored to work alongside this esteemed group of professionals and contribute to the Bank’s growth and future success,” said Joe. “As COO, I am excited to explore innovative ways to enhance our overall client experience as we look to solidify our position as the go-to community business bank in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.”

In addition to representing the Bank as a Board Member of the Maryland Bankers Association, Joe is a member of EagleBank’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council and was named a Next Generation Leader by the Maryland Bankers Association. Joe is very active in the local Washington, DC community and serves as Board Chair for Hope Connections for Cancer Support.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 19 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

