Park Hotels & Resorts Executes Definitive Contracts to Sell Two of Its San Francisco Hotels and Provides an Update on Hotel Reopenings and Operating Trends

TYSONS, Va., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PK) today announced that it has entered into two separate, definitive contracts to sell the 360-room Le Meridien San Francisco and the 171-room Hotel Adagio, Autograph Collection (San Francisco, CA) for total proceeds of $303.5 million, or an average sale price of approximately $572,000 per key. When adjusted for Park’s anticipated capital expenditures (“capex”), the blended sale price represents a 6.1% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income (6.7% excluding capex), or 14.4x 2019 EBITDA (13.2x excluding capex). Management currently expects each of the transactions to close within the next 60 days.  

Le Meridien San Francisco
Gross proceeds for the Le Meridien San Francisco are $221.5 million, or approximately $615,000/key. When adjusted for Park’s anticipated capex, the sale price equates to a 5.9% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income (6.5% excluding capex), or 15.0x 2019 EBITDA (13.7x excluding capex).

Hotel Adagio, Autograph Collection
Gross proceeds for the Hotel Adagio are $82 million, or approximately $480,000/key. When adjusted for Park’s anticipated capex, the sale price equates to a 6.6% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income (7.1% excluding capex), or 13.0x 2019 EBITDA (12.2x excluding capex).

Following the sale of both hotels, Park’s exposure to San Francisco will decrease by 210 basis points to 14.6% based on 2019 pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA. Net proceeds from the sales will be used to partially repay debt currently outstanding on its one remaining bank term loan. Pro forma for the repayments, the Company expects to have approximately $80 million of corporate bank debt outstanding.

Once complete, the transactions will bring the total number of assets sold or disposed of since spinning off from Hilton in January 2017 to 29, with total gross proceeds of approximately $1.7 billion.

Operational Update
The Company continues to witness encouraging improvements in demand, and now expects to break-even at the corporate level in June—an improvement from the $15 million burn rate achieved in May. Occupancy at its 50 consolidated hotels increased from 32.6% in March to an estimated 49.8% in June, while reaching an estimated 59% for hotels opened for the entire month of June. Top performing markets during the month of June included Key West (91.8% occupancy), Hawaii (85.5%) and Southern California (75.3%).

