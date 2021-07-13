Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry Changing Initiatives

METTAWA, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿During its 2021 Investor Day presentation in May, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) unveiled the “Next Wave” of the Company’s strategy highlighting the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences, and enterprise synergies. Brunswick has already begun to elevate the boating experience and appeal to an expanded demographic through execution of its ACES (autonomous, connected, electrification, shared access) strategy and other consumer-focused initiatives.

In the few months since the May roll-out of the Next Wave strategy, Brunswick has executed a series of actions that represent significant proof-points: