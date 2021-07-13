checkAd

Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry Changing Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 12:00  |  46   |   |   

METTAWA, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿During its 2021 Investor Day presentation in May, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) unveiled the “Next Wave” of the Company’s strategy highlighting the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences, and enterprise synergies. Brunswick has already begun to elevate the boating experience and appeal to an expanded demographic through execution of its ACES (autonomous, connected, electrification, shared access) strategy and other consumer-focused initiatives.

In the few months since the May roll-out of the Next Wave strategy, Brunswick has executed a series of actions that represent significant proof-points:

  • Brunswick entered into definitive agreement to acquire Navico and its four leading brands (Simrad, Lowrance, B&G and C-MAP) that immediately accelerates Brunswick’s ACES strategy and solidifies the Company’s commitment to acquire businesses that strengthen Brunswick’s ability to provide complete, innovative digital solutions to OEM customers.
  • In late June, Mercury Marine officially released for sale and shipment the world’s most innovative and powerful outboard engine - the new 7.6L V12 600HP Verado.
  • The launch of the MyWhaler” and “Sea Ray+ apps which are now available for Apple and Android users, advances the ACES Connectivity strategy by improving the boat ownership experience, reducing friction across the entire ownership journey.
  • Freedom Boat Club acquired Fanautic Club, one of the largest European boat clubs with 23 locations across Spain, accelerating Brunswick’s shared-access expansion across Europe.
  • The launch of the H22 from Heyday Wake Boats – a new, leading-edge wake-surf model signaling a doubling-down on this fast-growing brand appealing to a younger demographic.

“We are tracking well ahead of our 2022 strategic goals, creating smart, connected products and innovative, personalized experiences that will have long-lasting and positive implications for our Company and the boating industry for years to come,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The initiatives we announced during our 2021 Investor Day presentation and our subsequent actions are bringing to life the Next Wave of our strategy even as we continue to experience and respond to extraordinary demand across our portfolio.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry Changing Initiatives METTAWA, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ﻿During its 2021 Investor Day presentation in May, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) unveiled the “Next Wave” of the Company’s strategy highlighting the next phase of business evolution, products, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board