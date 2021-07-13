checkAd

HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, is scheduled to present at the DUG Permian & Eagle Ford Conference in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. central time.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.





