HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced that HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, is scheduled to present at the DUG Permian & Eagle Ford Conference in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. central time.



Please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website for the presentation slides.