TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports consolidated production for Q2 2021 was 31,700 gold ounces and 611,800 silver ounces, or 40,800 gold equivalent ounces (1) (“GEOs”), compared to 19,200 GEOs in Q2 2020. Overall production from our operations is on track with our previously announced 2021 production guidance.

Q1 Q2 H1 2021

Guidance

2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Gold (oz) 29,200 23,300 15,700 31,700 44,900 55,000 110,500-127,900 Silver (oz) 553,200 493,200 359,400 611,800 912,600 1,105,000 2,300,000-2,450,000 GEOs(1) 36,100 30,600 19,200 40,800 55,300 71,400 141,000-160,400

Gold Bar Mine, Nevada (100%)

During the quarter, Gold Bar produced 14,100 GEOs, compared to 6,100 GEOs in Q2 2020.

Black Fox Mine, Timmins, Canada (100%)

Black Fox produced 7,100 GEOs during the period, compared to 2,200 GEOs for Q2 2020. Mining at Black Fox has begun transitioning to the Froome deposit, where a progressive ramp-up is planned through Q3, with commercial production expected in Q4.

San José Mine, Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% ( 2) )

During Q2, San José produced 9,300 gold ounces and 607,000 silver ounces, for a total of 18,300 GEOs, compared to 9,000 GEOs in Q2 2020. The Company received $2.5 million in dividends during the quarter.

El Gallo Project, Sinaloa, Mexico (100%)

In Q2, El Gallo produced 1,300 GEOs from residual leaching of the heap leach pad.

Financial Results

Operating costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released with our 10-Q Quarterly Financial Statements. Liquid assets(3) as of June 30, 2021 were approximately $44 million.

Notes:

(1) 'Gold Equivalent Ounces' are calculated based on a gold to silver price ratio of 94:1 for Q1 2020, 104:1 for Q2 2020, 68:1 for Q1 2021, and 68:1 for Q2 2021.