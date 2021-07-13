SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research (CPR), the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its latest Global Threat Index for June 2021. Researchers report that Trickbot is still the most prevalent malware, having first taken the top spot in May.

Trickbot is a botnet and banking trojan that can steal financial details, account credentials, and personally identifiable information, as well as spread within a network and drop ransomware. Last month CPR reported that the average weekly number of ransomware attacks increased 93% over the past 12 months, and also warned that ransomware attacks often don’t start with ransomware. For example, in the Ryuk ransomware attacks, the Emotet malware was used to infiltrate the network, which was then infected with this month’s top malware, Trickbot, before the ransomware finally encrypted the data.

Since the Emotet botnet was taken down in January, the Trickbot Trojan and botnet has gained popularity. It has also recently been linked to a new ransomware strain called ‘Diavol’. Trickbot is constantly being updated with new capabilities, features and distribution vectors, which enables it to be a flexible and customizable malware that can be distributed as part of multi-purpose campaigns.

“Well-known ransomware groups such as Ryuk and REvil first rely on various forms of malware for the initial stages of infection – a key one being this month’s top malware, Trickbot,” said Maya Horowitz, Director, Threat Intelligence & Research, Products at Check Point. “Organizations need to remain acutely aware of the risks and ensure adequate solutions are in place. In addition to the botnet and banking trojan, Trickbot, this month’s list includes a big range of different malware types including botnets, infostealers, backdoors, RATs and mobile. It’s crucial for organizations to have the right technologies in place to deal with such a wide variety of threats. If they do, the majority of attacks, even the most advanced ones such as REvil, can be prevented without disrupting the normal business flow.”