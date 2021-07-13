checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021

13-Jul-2021 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As a result of the strong second quarter and continued encouraging order intake, WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year. As of today, the company expects revenue to increase by more than 9% (previously: increase of > 5%). At the same time, the Group expects an EBIT margin in a range of 10% (prior year: 5.3%), also driven by significant efficiency improvements. From today's perspective, this expectation is especially subject to maintaining global supply chains, continued delivery capability and material price developments.


Contact:
WashTec AG
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
