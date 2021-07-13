DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast

WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021



13-Jul-2021 / 12:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





As a result of the strong second quarter and continued encouraging order intake, WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year. As of today, the company expects revenue to increase by more than 9% (previously: increase of > 5%). At the same time, the Group expects an EBIT margin in a range of 10% (prior year: 5.3%), also driven by significant efficiency improvements. From today's perspective, this expectation is especially subject to maintaining global supply chains, continued delivery capability and material price developments.





Contact:

WashTec AG

Dr. Kerstin Reden

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

