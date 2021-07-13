DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue and earnings expectation for 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 13.07.2021, 12:08 | 50 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
As a result of the strong second quarter and continued encouraging order intake, WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year. As of today, the company expects revenue to increase by more than 9% (previously: increase of > 5%). At the same time, the Group expects an EBIT margin in a range of 10% (prior year: 5.3%), also driven by significant efficiency improvements. From today's perspective, this expectation is especially subject to maintaining global supply chains, continued delivery capability and material price developments.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
13-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1218290
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1218290 13-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0