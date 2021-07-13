PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 12:03 | 90 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 12:03 | (PLX AI) – Q2 EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.52Q2 core EPS USD 1.72 vs. estimate USD 1.53PepsiCo still sees core annual effective tax rate of approximately 21 percentPepsiCo sees 2021 core EPS of approximately $6.20Q2 revenue USD 19,217 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Q2 EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.52Q2 core EPS USD 1.72 vs. estimate USD 1.53PepsiCo still sees core annual effective tax rate of approximately 21 percentPepsiCo sees 2021 core EPS of approximately $6.20Q2 revenue USD 19,217 million vs. … (PLX AI) – Q2 EPS USD 1.7 vs. estimate USD 1.52

Q2 core EPS USD 1.72 vs. estimate USD 1.53

PepsiCo still sees core annual effective tax rate of approximately 21 percent

PepsiCo sees 2021 core EPS of approximately $6.20

Q2 revenue USD 19,217 million vs. estimate USD 17,960 million

Q2 net income USD 2,358 million vs. estimate USD 2,112 million

The Company now expects to deliver 6 percent organic revenue growth (versus our previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth) and 11 percent core constant currency EPS growth for fiscal year 2021 (versus our previous guidance of high-single-digit growth)



