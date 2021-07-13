Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

WashTec Raises Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Outlook for 2021 (PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last yearSays it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency …



