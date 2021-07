WashTec Raises Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Outlook for 2021 Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 12:10 | 30 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 12:10 | (PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last yearSays it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency … (PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last yearSays it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency … (PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.

Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last year

Says it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency improvements WashTec Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

WashTec Akt Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer