WashTec Raises Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Outlook for 2021
(PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last yearSays it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency …
- (PLX AI) – WashTec expects revenue to increase by more than 9%, up from more than 5% previously.
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 10% compared to 5.3% last year
- Says it had a strong Q2 and continued encouraging order intake, as well as significant efficiency improvements
