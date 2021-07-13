Could Now Be the Best Time to Target Key Opportunities across the US Transportation Market Spectrum?

The significant developments across the political landscape, although not fine-tuned into detailed policies, happen to coincide with a market dynamic that is also shifting significantly.

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden's recent endorsement of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is a key way to galvanise and support decarbonisation and the greening of the US economy. The recent G7 Summit highlighted a common ambition to invest in infrastructure, and to achieve net zero by 2050 by supporting a green revolution driven by innovation.

In partnership with the British Embassy in Washington, Frost & Sullivan has been engaged in delivering a comprehensive project to understand the detailed landscape for opportunities in the transportation sector in the United States, with a focus on adoption of new solutions.

US States are looking to drive investment and technology deployment

Although there are national ambitions, it is at the State and City level that innovative solution adoption will be pushed.

Many states are looking to improve demand management by implementing intelligent transport system (ITS) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, expanding their public transit networks, and developing active transportation infrastructure and shared mobility services to increase system flexibility and efficiency.

According to Shwetha Surender, New Mobility Director at Frost & Sullivan, electrification of public transit fleets ranked high on the agenda of states like California, Florida, and New York, all connected to the net zero agenda. "More than 12 out of the 20 states researched were pushing forward on autonomous mobility plans, with California, Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Virginia either piloting or already offering commercial autonomous mobility solutions," she adds.

The report further underscored the opportunities presented by port and intermodal freight hub development projects in states like California, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Expansion of freight rail capacity was a major focus area in many states, with high-speed rail a prominent feature of transport plans in California, Georgia, and Texas.

What does this demand mean for the UK?

The United Kingdom's key focus areas are varied: building the required regulatory framework and competence in electric vehicles, autonomous mobility (roadways and marine), emerging freight and logistics technology modes (e.g. drones), micro-mobility, mobility-as-a-service, and data services. In evaluating the United Kingdom's competencies against the United States' transportation roadmap, the United Kingdom appears well-positioned to offer technical support in areas such as electric and autonomous vehicles, integrated mobility, active transportation modes such as micro-mobility, and freight infrastructure development across modes.