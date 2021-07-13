Trane Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its second quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.