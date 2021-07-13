Jaguar Mining Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated Production up 11% to 20,212 OuncesRecovery Continues to Sustainable Levels Across all OperationsCompany Maintains Strong Balance Sheet & LiquidityTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced interim gold production results for the Second quarter of 2021 ('Q2 2021'). Financial results for Q2 2021 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on or before August 15, 2021. All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Vern Baker, President and CEO of Jaguar Mining stated: 'I am very pleased to announce that our team has delivered over 20,000 production ounces for the second quarter. Consolidated production increased 11% over Q1 (from 18,161 to 20,212 ounces) and development metres increased by 19% over Q1 (from 2,017m to 2,400m). This was accomplished in a quarter that started out with Brazil and therefore Jaguar, experiencing peak impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By mid-May, Brazil was experiencing a notable reduction in pandemic infection rates and the impact to Jaguar's operations also decreased significantly. Although the company continues to be impacted by some cases, the number is now manageable, and the team continues to work with adjusted operating practices. I am pleased to report that the number of cases impacting the operations in the first week of the current third quarter is at a much lower level and expect that we will see a shift towards pre-pandemic operations in the second half of the year. Vaccination roll outs across the state of Minas Gerais and throughout Brazil are proceeding well and although we will continue to see some cases of infection within the workforce, we anticipate they will be at manageable levels. Jaguar expects that by the end of the third quarter, most of the workforce should be vaccinated. While the pandemic and its affects are unpredictable, currently, I fully expect to see continuing recovery of production levels in the next two quarters as our teams work to achieve sustainable levels at both mines.

I am very pleased with the performance at Pilar and the changes made to ensure a strong second half of the year. Our mining team increased production to 4,000 ounces a month for May and June. Quarterly production for Q2 was up 20% from Q1 (from 9,643 ounces to 11,627 ounces) at the mine, along with an increase of 12% in development metres from Q1 to Q2 (from 888 to 997). Pilar processed good tonnage, averaging 38,000 tonnes per month and the grade was close to reserve levels. Pilar expects to perform at sustainable levels for the remainder of the year.