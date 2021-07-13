Orogen options the Spring Peak Project to Headwater Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Headwater Gold Inc. ("Headwater") (HWG) for the …

To earn a 100% interest in the Spring Peak project, Headwater will provide a cash payment of US$10,000, a cash or share payment totaling US$250,000 (subject to receipt of certain permits from the United States Forest Service), incur exploration expenditures of US$250,000 within 24 months of signing the Agreement and maintain all required underlying vendor payments and royalties.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Headwater Gold Inc. ("Headwater") (HWG) for the Spring Peak gold project in Nevada, USA.

Orogen will retain a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty and an option to purchase an additional 0.5% NSR royalty for US$1.0 million.

"Spring Peak represents another Orogen property in the Walker Lane Trend of southwestern Nevada that will see significant exploration in 2021 as an outcome of this agreement. We look forward to Headwater's planned drilling and exploration program in August," commented Laurence Pryer, Exploration Manager at Orogen.

The Walker Lane Trend stands out in Nevada with exceptional high-grade gold values, growing reserves and excellent discovery potential. Orogen has significant mineral interests in the Walker Lane Trend anchored by the Company's NSR royalty at AngloGold Ashanti's Silicon deposit and six other gold exploration projects, with three now under option.

About the Spring Peak Project

Spring Peak is a 435-hectare gold exploration project located in the Bodie Hills, of the Walker Lane Trend in Mineral County, Nevada. It is situated near several historical gold and silver mines including the Aurora and Borealis mines in Nevada and Bodie Mine in California (Figure 1).

The Spring Peak project features a low-sulfidation epithermal gold system with hydrothermal breccias and banded epithermal quartz veins exposed at surface where rock sampling returned up to 35 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold with anomalous pathfinder elements that coincide with a soil geochemical anomaly. The epithermal gold system is fully preserved from surface sinters to basement, contain classic banded veins and quartz after calcite boiling textures, all of which indicate exploration potential at depth.