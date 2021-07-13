checkAd

Orogen options the Spring Peak Project to Headwater Gold

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Headwater Gold Inc. ("Headwater") (HWG) for the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Headwater Gold Inc. ("Headwater") (HWG) for the Spring Peak gold project in Nevada, USA.

To earn a 100% interest in the Spring Peak project, Headwater will provide a cash payment of US$10,000, a cash or share payment totaling US$250,000 (subject to receipt of certain permits from the United States Forest Service), incur exploration expenditures of US$250,000 within 24 months of signing the Agreement and maintain all required underlying vendor payments and royalties.

Orogen will retain a 0.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty and an option to purchase an additional 0.5% NSR royalty for US$1.0 million.

"Spring Peak represents another Orogen property in the Walker Lane Trend of southwestern Nevada that will see significant exploration in 2021 as an outcome of this agreement. We look forward to Headwater's planned drilling and exploration program in August," commented Laurence Pryer, Exploration Manager at Orogen.

The Walker Lane Trend stands out in Nevada with exceptional high-grade gold values, growing reserves and excellent discovery potential. Orogen has significant mineral interests in the Walker Lane Trend anchored by the Company's NSR royalty at AngloGold Ashanti's Silicon deposit and six other gold exploration projects, with three now under option.

About the Spring Peak Project
Spring Peak is a 435-hectare gold exploration project located in the Bodie Hills, of the Walker Lane Trend in Mineral County, Nevada. It is situated near several historical gold and silver mines including the Aurora and Borealis mines in Nevada and Bodie Mine in California (Figure 1).

The Spring Peak project features a low-sulfidation epithermal gold system with hydrothermal breccias and banded epithermal quartz veins exposed at surface where rock sampling returned up to 35 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold with anomalous pathfinder elements that coincide with a soil geochemical anomaly. The epithermal gold system is fully preserved from surface sinters to basement, contain classic banded veins and quartz after calcite boiling textures, all of which indicate exploration potential at depth.

Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orogen options the Spring Peak Project to Headwater Gold VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / (TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Headwater Gold Inc. ("Headwater") (HWG) for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated ...
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Orogen Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQX
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Orogen Options the Gilbert South Property to Eminent Gold
Accesswire | Analysen