checkAd

Mycotoxin Binders Market is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 12:30  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mycotoxin binders market share is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

PMR Logo

Increased consumption of meat and seafood products has triggered demand for animal feed additives, globally. Farmers are investing in industrial agriculture, which benefits demand for animal feed additives.

One of the favorable reasons for growth in demand for mycotoxin binders is increased attention to proper animal nutrition in order to preserve the animal's health and efficiency. Furthermore, companies associated with the production of mycotoxin binders are expected to expand production capacities in order to fulfill increasing customer requirement for better animal health and performance.

Majority of retail chains supplying meat products in developed markets in North America, Europe, and Oceania have raised their product quality and safety measures. This factor is expected to fuel demand for feed additives in these markets, given the urgent need to differentiate products based on superior quality grades.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32561 

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global mycotoxin binders market is set to witness substantial 1.5X volume growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, owing to increased customer demand for high quality meat and poultry products.
  • Developing regions of South Asia and East Asia are expected to dominate the global market with a market value share of approximately 50%. China is expected to be at the forefront, owing to the well-developed and vibrant feed industry in this country.
  • The global market is benefitted by emerging trends such as "evolving landscape of the feed industry" and "increasing use of compound feed globally".

"Key manufacturers of mycotoxin binders are emphasizing on new product developments and product line extension to capture business from competitors and achieve a greater level of sales volume," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mycotoxin Binders Market is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 - Persistence Market Research NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global mycotoxin binders market share is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Increased consumption of meat and seafood products has triggered demand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced
Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Market is Predicated to Garner Revenue of $65,750.1 Million by 2028 at a ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area