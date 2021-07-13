Onto Innovation Joins Responsible Business Alliance

Founded in 2004, the RBA is a coalition of companies driving sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. The RBA encourages the collaboration of members, suppliers, and stakeholders to improve working and environmental conditions and business performance through leading standards and practices.

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) as an Affiliate Member. As a member of the alliance, Onto Innovation supports the vision and goals of the RBA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities worldwide affected by global supply chains.

“Our commitment to the RBA and its vision supports and strengthens our ongoing actions for protecting the environment, improving the lives of workers, and enhancing communities. We are already actively committed to responsible environmental and social policies and practices. Our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report details our current efforts and outlines a path toward becoming a more ESG-focused company,” said Mike Plisinski, Onto Innovation’s chief executive officer.

Onto Innovation commits to aligning operations according to the RBA Code of Conduct and will support and encourage first-tier suppliers to do the same. Wherever possible, Onto Innovation will seek to adopt the RBA approach and tools in the spirit of the industry’s common goals.

“We’ve already taken the first measures, but our membership in the Responsible Business Alliance is another excellent step forward. By joining our fellow members of the Responsible Business Alliance, Onto Innovation hopes to serve as an example to our suppliers of how the RBA Code of Conduct can create a more successful industry climate and an even better world,” Plisinski concluded.

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental, and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training, and assessment tools to support continual improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The RBA and its Responsible Minerals, Labor, and Factory Initiatives have more than 400 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $7.7 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries.