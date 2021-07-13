Altus Power, Inc., a Market-Leading Clean Electrification Company, Announces Business Combination with CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc.; Combined Company Expected to Be Listed on New York Stock Exchange

Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or “the Company”), a market-leading clean electrification company, and CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) (“CBAH”) today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Altus Power becoming a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “AMPS”. CBAH is a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE Group, Inc. (“CBRE”), the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Altus Power is currently wholly-owned by its management team and Blackstone Credit, and delivers savings and sustainability benefits to its rapidly growing pool of commercial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power serves its customers by offering locally-sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has constructed or acquired more than 200 distributed generation solar facilities totaling more than 265 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. The Company expects to end 2021 with a solar asset portfolio of more than 400 megawatts. Altus Power has generated significant EBITDA since 2017.

Transaction Overview

The transaction is anticipated to generate gross proceeds of up to approximately $678 million of cash, assuming no redemptions by CBAH’s public stockholders, which will be used to fund the Company’s growth initiatives and strengthen the combined company’s balance sheet. Proceeds include a $275 million fully-committed common stock PIPE (the “PIPE”), anchored by CBRE Group, Inc. and existing investors, including Altus Power management and Blackstone Credit, as well as new investors, including ValueAct Capital, Liberty Mutual Investments and other leading institutional investors. The pro forma implied equity value of the combined company is $1.58 billion at the $10 per share price in the transaction, and assuming no redemptions by CBAH’s public stockholders.