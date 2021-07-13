checkAd

NICE Brings Its Certified Capture and Archiving Technology for Microsoft Teams to Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Agencies

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced, as part of its collaboration with Microsoft, that it is extending its certified Capture and Archiving Technology for Teams to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to support their adoption of Teams for improved collaboration, flexible working and virtual hearings. Using the NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, police departments, prosecutors’ offices and courts can now capture and archive all interactions on the Teams platform, including voice, video, chat, and screen and document sharing, for the preservation of evidence and future review.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, stated, “During the pandemic, Microsoft Teams was instrumental in enabling safer work environments through social distancing and virtualized operations. Law enforcement and criminal justice agencies have also embraced Teams for its ability to improve collaboration, work mobility and productivity, and provide better service to communities. As more agencies turn to Teams to fuel their digital transformation, they need a way to capture and archive these interactions. This is where our proven Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, the first solution certified for Teams, fulfills a vital role.”

Hugh Eaton, VP, Worldwide Government Industry, Microsoft stated, “As the world in which law enforcement and criminal justice agencies operate continues to evolve, agencies need better platforms to connect and collaborate. Microsoft Teams is fueling this digital transformation and helping everyone on the criminal justice continuum work more efficiently together to fight crime. We look forward to working with NICE to extend its NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams into these new environments.”

NICE’s Capture and Archiving Solution for Teams Captures Vital Communications
 Offered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution in Microsoft Azure, or as an on-premise or hybrid solution, the NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams automatically captures and archives all modalities of Teams communications – audio, video, screenshare, chat, and document sharing – to ensure they’re always available for evidentiary purposes or review. The solution also features a record-on-demand feature, enabling agencies to start/stop recording for users where full-time capture is unnecessary or prohibited.

