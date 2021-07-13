Ault Global Holdings Reports Preliminary Q2 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of approximately $62 million, an increase of approximately 1048% from $5.4 million in the prior second fiscal quarter;

Revenue from lending and investing activities of approximately $53 million, due to the allocation of capital to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“ DP Lending ”);

”); Revenue from lending and investing activities includes an approximate $40 million gain from the Company’s investment in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“ Alzamend ”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders;

Revenue from cryptocurrency mining of approximately $300,000 as the Company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations with approximately 1,000 miners during March 2021; and

Income before taxes of approximately $44 million for the quarter, which represents the second sequential quarter of profitability.

The Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “Our preliminary financial results in the second quarter of 2021 reflect strength of our lending and trading activities at DP Lending, our financial services subsidiary. We believe our current lending and investing pipeline is strong and if the market conditions for investing in small cap stocks remains strong, the future prospects for the Company are extremely promising. We see strength across all our subsidiaries and expect to allocate additional capital to our lending and investment platform in the third quarter. Simply stated, we are in the strongest position of our Company’s 52-year history. As discussed in the previous quarter, our key initiatives for 2021 include:

exploring a potential IPO or other transaction to access capital markets for our Gresham Worldwide defense business;

exploring a potential IPO for our power electronics and electric vehicle charger business;

completing the initial 30,000 square foot buildout of our Michigan data center;

ramping up cryptocurrency mining operations at our Michigan data center;

ramping up fulfilment of the $50 million MTIX purchase order for MLSE plasma-laser systems;

expanding our loan and investment portfolio at DP Lending; and

considering further acquisitions.

With the strongest balance sheet in the Company’s history, a capable management team and a talented group of CEOs at the subsidiary level, the future prospects look bright for the Company.”