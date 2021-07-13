checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Reports Preliminary Q2 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), reports preliminary revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2-2021 revenue highlights

  • Revenue of approximately $62 million, an increase of approximately 1048% from $5.4 million in the prior second fiscal quarter;
  • Revenue from lending and investing activities of approximately $53 million, due to the allocation of capital to the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DP Lending”);
  • Revenue from lending and investing activities includes an approximate $40 million gain from the Company’s investment in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders;
  • Revenue from cryptocurrency mining of approximately $300,000 as the Company resumed cryptocurrency mining operations with approximately 1,000 miners during March 2021; and
  • Income before taxes of approximately $44 million for the quarter, which represents the second sequential quarter of profitability.

The Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “Our preliminary financial results in the second quarter of 2021 reflect strength of our lending and trading activities at DP Lending, our financial services subsidiary. We believe our current lending and investing pipeline is strong and if the market conditions for investing in small cap stocks remains strong, the future prospects for the Company are extremely promising. We see strength across all our subsidiaries and expect to allocate additional capital to our lending and investment platform in the third quarter. Simply stated, we are in the strongest position of our Company’s 52-year history. As discussed in the previous quarter, our key initiatives for 2021 include:

  • exploring a potential IPO or other transaction to access capital markets for our Gresham Worldwide defense business;
  • exploring a potential IPO for our power electronics and electric vehicle charger business;
  • completing the initial 30,000 square foot buildout of our Michigan data center;
  • ramping up cryptocurrency mining operations at our Michigan data center;
  • ramping up fulfilment of the $50 million MTIX purchase order for MLSE plasma-laser systems;
  • expanding our loan and investment portfolio at DP Lending; and
  • considering further acquisitions.

With the strongest balance sheet in the Company’s history, a capable management team and a talented group of CEOs at the subsidiary level, the future prospects look bright for the Company.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Reports Preliminary Q2 2021 Financial Results Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), reports preliminary revenue for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Q2-2021 revenue highlights Revenue of approximately $62 million, an increase of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste