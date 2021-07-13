checkAd

iHeartRadio to Broadcast “Global Citizen Live” Multi-Continent Event Across America on September 25 as the Exclusive U.S. Audio Partner

iHeartMedia today announced it will join its longtime partner, international advocacy organization Global Citizen, as the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of Global Citizen Live, broadcasting performances from six continents to millions of listeners on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app. The global event being held to defend the planet and defeat poverty will feature music performances from concert venues in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America.

Global Citizen Live on iHeart will feature music artists, activists and world leaders taking the stage at iconic locations across the globe all in an effort to inspire global action and shine a light on issues ranging from equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, hunger, education and climate change. To help support this historic worldwide event iHeart will launch Global Citizen Radio later this month, which will offer the latest news and information surrounding the event leading up to Global Citizen Live.

Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing campaign powered by citizens around the world who are taking action and urging governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change to positively impact our world. This will be the 9th year that iHeart has partnered with Global Citizen on its live September festival, in addition to its collaborations on events including One World: Together At Home; GlobalGoal: Unite for Our Future; and VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.

“By bringing together the world’s most powerful leaders, music artists, cultural influencers, and the general public, Global Citizen has recreated the “Live Aid” of this generation and is once again proving that music can encourage citizen action in the movement to fight extreme poverty,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “iHeart is proud of our deep relationship with Global Citizen and the progress they have made in the last decade addressing some of the toughest global issues of our time.”

Additionally, iHeart’s six leading New York radio stations [Q104.3, Z100, 103.5 KTU, Power 105.1, Lite FM and WOR] will again support this year’s Global Citizen Festival, the free ticketed festival that will once again take place on the Great Lawn of New York’s iconic Central Park on September 25.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world’s largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards with tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. Global Citizens have taken over 28.4 million actions since 2009. Today, these actions, in combination with high-level advocacy work, have led to over $35.4 billion being distributed to our partners around the world, impacting 1.09 billion Lives in the fight to end extreme poverty. For more information, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

Wertpapier


