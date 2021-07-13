checkAd

Headwater Gold Options the Spring Peak Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 12:30  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that, through their respective US subsidiaries, Headwater and Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen”) have signed a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) granting Headwater the exclusive Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Spring Peak epithermal gold-silver project (the “Project” or “Property”) located in the State of Nevada, United States (Figure 1). The Company intends to begin drilling at the Property in August of 2021.

Highlights:

  • Headwater has an Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project;
  • Project located immediately adjacent to the past producing Aurora mine, owned by Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”);
  • Historic rock sampling on the Property returned values up to 35.7 g/t gold in banded epithermal quartz veins;
  • Shallow historic RC drilling consistently encountered anomalous gold values, but failed to test for high-grade vein mineralization at depth;
  • Project is fully permitted with drilling expected to commence August 2021; and
  • Anticipated Phase I program to consist of five holes totalling 1,500 metres.

Figure 1: Location of the Spring Peak Project and other Headwater Nevada projects:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37f1a78-3043-4274 ...

Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “The Spring Peak Project presents an exceptional opportunity to explore a large and under-explored precious metal system with a clear analog immediately next door at Hecla’s Aurora mine. Aurora was a remarkably high-grade past-producer, with the first 1.5 million ounces of production reportedly averaging over 2 ounces per ton gold. We believe that the Spring Peak Project has great potential for high-grade mineralization. Spring Peak and the recently acquired Highland Project are great additions to the Company’s compelling portfolio of drill-ready, high-grade targets in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon.”

About the Spring Peak Project:

The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne. The Project adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex, where existing infrastructure includes a 350 ton per day mill, currently on care and maintenance, several production water wells, and high-voltage three-phase power.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Headwater Gold Options the Spring Peak Gold-Silver Project, Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that, through their respective US subsidiaries, Headwater and Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen”) have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board