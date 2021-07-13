Headwater Gold Options the Spring Peak Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that, through their respective US subsidiaries, Headwater and Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen”) have signed a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) granting Headwater the exclusive Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Spring Peak epithermal gold-silver project (the “Project” or “Property”) located in the State of Nevada, United States (Figure 1). The Company intends to begin drilling at the Property in August of 2021.

Headwater has an Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project;



Project located immediately adjacent to the past producing Aurora mine, owned by Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”);



Historic rock sampling on the Property returned values up to 35.7 g/t gold in banded epithermal quartz veins;



Shallow historic RC drilling consistently encountered anomalous gold values, but failed to test for high-grade vein mineralization at depth;



Project is fully permitted with drilling expected to commence August 2021; and



Anticipated Phase I program to consist of five holes totalling 1,500 metres.

Figure 1: Location of the Spring Peak Project and other Headwater Nevada projects:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f37f1a78-3043-4274 ...

Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “The Spring Peak Project presents an exceptional opportunity to explore a large and under-explored precious metal system with a clear analog immediately next door at Hecla’s Aurora mine. Aurora was a remarkably high-grade past-producer, with the first 1.5 million ounces of production reportedly averaging over 2 ounces per ton gold. We believe that the Spring Peak Project has great potential for high-grade mineralization. Spring Peak and the recently acquired Highland Project are great additions to the Company’s compelling portfolio of drill-ready, high-grade targets in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon.”

About the Spring Peak Project:

The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne. The Project adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex, where existing infrastructure includes a 350 ton per day mill, currently on care and maintenance, several production water wells, and high-voltage three-phase power.