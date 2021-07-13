Headwater Gold Options the Spring Peak Gold-Silver Project, Nevada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that, through their respective US subsidiaries,
Headwater and Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen”) have signed a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) granting Headwater the exclusive Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Spring Peak epithermal
gold-silver project (the “Project” or “Property”) located in the State of Nevada, United States (Figure 1). The Company intends to begin drilling at the Property in August of 2021.
Highlights:
- Headwater has an Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project;
- Project located immediately adjacent to the past producing Aurora mine, owned by Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”);
- Historic rock sampling on the Property returned values up to 35.7 g/t gold in banded epithermal quartz veins;
- Shallow historic RC drilling consistently encountered anomalous gold values, but failed to test for high-grade vein mineralization at depth;
- Project is fully permitted with drilling expected to commence August 2021; and
- Anticipated Phase I program to consist of five holes totalling 1,500 metres.
Figure 1: Location of the Spring Peak Project and other Headwater Nevada projects:
Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “The Spring Peak Project presents an exceptional opportunity to explore a large and under-explored precious metal system with a clear analog immediately next door at Hecla’s Aurora mine. Aurora was a remarkably high-grade past-producer, with the first 1.5 million ounces of production reportedly averaging over 2 ounces per ton gold. We believe that the Spring Peak Project has great potential for high-grade mineralization. Spring Peak and the recently acquired Highland Project are great additions to the Company’s compelling portfolio of drill-ready, high-grade targets in Nevada, Idaho and Oregon.”
About the Spring Peak Project:
The Spring Peak Project is located in the Aurora Mining District of west-central Nevada, approximately 50 kilometres southwest of the town of Hawthorne. The Project adjoins Hecla Mining’s Aurora mine complex, where existing infrastructure includes a 350 ton per day mill, currently on care and maintenance, several production water wells, and high-voltage three-phase power.
