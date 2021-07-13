TELUS International Will Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor Call on July 30

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) will release its second quarter 2021 results on July 30, 2021, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results, followed by a question and answer session with pre-qualified analysts.

A webcast of the conference call will be streamed live on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: https://www.telusinternational.com/investors/news-events and a replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.