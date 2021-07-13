Lazard Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of June 30, 2021 totaled approximately $277.4 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $1.9 billion, net inflows of $0.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $3.4 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $275.9 billion.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of:
June 30,
May 31,
20211
2021
Equity
$224,559
$226,025
Fixed Income
47,150
47,057
Other
5,669
5,470
Total AUM
$277,378
$278,552
(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
