Lazard Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of June 30, 2021 totaled approximately $277.4 billion. The month’s AUM included market appreciation of $1.9 billion, net inflows of $0.3 billion and foreign exchange depreciation of $3.4 billion. Preliminary average assets under management for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $275.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

June 30, May 31,

20211 2021

Equity $224,559 $226,025

Fixed Income 47,150 47,057

Other 5,669 5,470

Total AUM $277,378 $278,552

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.