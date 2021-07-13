checkAd

JPMorgan Chase Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its second-quarter 2021 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/quarterly-earnings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $286.4 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and globally many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.



