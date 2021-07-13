Golden Minerals Produces 3,452 Ounces Gold and 12,323 Ounces Silver in Q2 2021

GOLDEN, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to report payable production for the second quarter 2021 of 3,634 gold equivalent ounces (“AuEq””) consisting of 3,452 gold ounces and 12,323 silver ounces from the first full quarter of production at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Compared to the first quarter 2021, payable AuEq production increased by 2,075 ounces or 133%. Gold equivalents are calculated at the realized metals prices shown below. Average Au grade processed during the second quarter increased to 3.6 g/t Au from 3.0 g/t in the first quarter 2021.

Golden Minerals’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Rehn, added, “We are very pleased to report the first full quarter of production data from Rodeo. We completed the planned ramp-up of production during the second quarter, and after the regrind mill was installed at the end of April, plant throughput averaged over 500 tonnes per day in May and June combined. The Company remains on track to achieve our production guidance of between 12,000-14,000 oz gold and 25,000-30,000 oz silver for full year 2021.”