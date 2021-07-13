checkAd

Golden Minerals Produces 3,452 Ounces Gold and 12,323 Ounces Silver in Q2 2021

GOLDEN, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to report payable production for the second quarter 2021 of 3,634 gold equivalent ounces (“AuEq””) consisting of 3,452 gold ounces and 12,323 silver ounces from the first full quarter of production at its Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Compared to the first quarter 2021, payable AuEq production increased by 2,075 ounces or 133%. Gold equivalents are calculated at the realized metals prices shown below. Average Au grade processed during the second quarter increased to 3.6 g/t Au from 3.0 g/t in the first quarter 2021.

Golden Minerals’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Warren Rehn, added, “We are very pleased to report the first full quarter of production data from Rodeo. We completed the planned ramp-up of production during the second quarter, and after the regrind mill was installed at the end of April, plant throughput averaged over 500 tonnes per day in May and June combined. The Company remains on track to achieve our production guidance of between 12,000-14,000 oz gold and 25,000-30,000 oz silver for full year 2021.”

  Rodeo Operations Statistics (in thousands,
except per unit amounts) 		  Three Months
Ended June 30,
2021 		Three Months
Ended March
31, 2021 		Six Months
Ended June 30,
2021
         
Total tonnes mined (1)   164,954 171,905 336,859
Total tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2) 9,215 5,108 9,215
Total tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)   49,552 26,410 49,552
Tonnes processed   38,814 18,791 57,605
Tonnes per day processed   427 209 318
         
Gold grade processed (grams per tonne)   3.6 3.0 3.4
Silver grade processed (grams per tonne)   10.0 14.3 11.4
         
Plant recovery - gold (%)   78.0 84.3 80.0
Plant recovery - silver (%)   83.9 86.6 84.8
         
Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)   3,452 1,390 4,841
Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)   12,323 11,289 23,612
Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4) 3,634 1,559 5,186
         
Gold sold in dore (ounces)   3,064 909 3,973
Silver sold in dore (ounces)   11,225 9,698 20,923
Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)   3,230 1,054 4,284
         
Realized price, before refining and selling costs        
    Gold (dollar per ounce)   1,843 1,721 1,815
    Silver (dollar per ounce)   27.20 25.76 26.53

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

