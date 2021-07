Pentair to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on July 27

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website ( www.pentair.com ) prior to the conference call.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its second quarter results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) that day.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 2366578. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on August 26, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

