Quantum Genomics (ALQGC): Potentially Transformational Data in August

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Phase IIb data from the QUORUM study in heart failure (HF) patients will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, which will be held virtually from 27-30 August. If positive, we believe …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Phase IIb data from the QUORUM study in heart failure (HF) patients will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting, which will be held virtually from 27-30 August. If positive, we believe this data may be truly transformational for the company and we would expect partnership discussions to intensify with some of the global players in the cardiovascular space.

We maintain our valuation of €982m or €36.53 per share. We expect to revisit our valuation following the QUORUM data in August. If positive, our valuation could have a significant uplift. For instance, changing our 20% probability of success (PoS) for the HF programme to 50% (in line with the hypertension PoS) would yield a new valuation for the company of approximately €1.4bn or €52.50 per share.

