Victory's Initiates Mag Survey for Lac Simard Property in Quebec

The Company Engaged Abitibi Geophysics to Conduct a 60km Ground Magnetometer Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has begun a mag survey program on its Lac Simard Property in Quebec.

The Lac Simard Property (the "Property") is about 5 km south of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The Property abuts the southern edge of the Goldex claim block. There are 3 operating gold mines within 20 km of the Property including Agnico Eagle's (TSX: AEM) Goldex Mine, 6 km north of the property, Agnico Eagle's (in partnership with Yamana Gold TSX: YRI) Canadian Malartic Mine, 20 km northwest of the property, and Eldorado Gold Corp.'s (TSE: ELD) Lamaque property, 6 km north of the Lac Simard.

Highlights of the Lac Simard Ground Magnetometer Survey:

  • Abitibi Geophysics engaged to conduct a 60 km ground magnetometer survey over the west-central part of the Lac Simard Property
  • Much of this area has seen little exploration, though several geophysical surveys and 11 drill holes are recorded on the west side of the property
  • Magnetometer surveys are a primary tool in determining the structure of a property, as well as outlining magnetic units
  • Structure exerts a primary control on the location of the gold deposits of the Val D'Or camp

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

