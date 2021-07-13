Project Exploration Update

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update on the Company's exploration activities at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada.

Secret Pass Gold Project

At Secret Pass, Northern Lights has completed 4 drill holes (2 holes at the Fiery Squid Prospect, 1 hole at the 9 Second Shaft Prospect, 1 Hole at the Fluorspar Ridge Prospect) for a total of 600 metres of HQ core (see Figure 1). The assays are pending and are expected to be completed during July.

Permits are in place to drill at Tin Cup. Drilling at Tin Cup has been put on hold for a couple of weeks during the current period of extremely hot weather in Arizona and Nevada with temperatures averaging +40 degrees celsius. Drilling at Tin Cup is to commence in mid-July.

Medicine Spring Silver Project - JV with Reyna Silver Corp

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V: RSLV) with Reyna having the option to acquire 75% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Work is underway at Medicine Springs with a Lidar type mapping survey and sampling programs to be completed in July / August over the total expanded project claim area (approximately 4,830 Hectares - 573 mineral claims). This district-scale mapping and sampling program will be used to generate drill targets for identifying the large-scale silver-zinc-lead anomalies identified by Northern Lights exploration work completed from 2018 to 2020. (see Figure 2)

Reyna Silver has produced an updated and expanded video taken at the Medicine Springs Project in May 2020. In the video, Dr. Peter Megaw outlines the large-scale potential of the mineralization system at Medicine Springs and the strategy for exploring the project with the target to confirm future drill targets as soon as possible. (see Medicine Springs - Dr. Peter Megaw June 2021 ).

Figure 1 -Secret Pass Project Drill Hole Locations

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2 - Medicine Springs Project Mineral Claims

Foto: Accesswire

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

