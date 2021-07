Suedzucker AG (Initiation) Food & Beverage MCap EUR 2.7bn BUY, PT EUR 15.60 (+20% potential)

Research update Suedzucker has published Q1 figures for FY 2021/22. Despite an increase of 5% in sales, the group had to report a loss again, mainly due to larger losses in the core segment sugar. Significantly better results have been achieved by CropEnergies (ethanol), mainly based on a low comparison basis last year at the beginning of the pandemic. The outlook is improving. The board confirmed the guidance from the beginning of the year: A swing in the sugar segment is to start in H2 and will contribute largely to group profits in FY 2021/22. With its 2026 PLUS strategy, the Group aims to offer a wide range of products with a lower carbon footprint. In addition to mineral oilbased products, the focus is on animal proteins, which are to be replaced by plantbased raw materials. Based on DCF and supported by the FCF yield 2023/24E, we initiate Suedzucker with a BUY rating, PT EUR 15.60