R.J. O'Brien Elevates Gilhooly to Global COO, Rucci to Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced the promotion of two senior executives. Terry Gilhooly assumes the role of Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) from COO, North America, and Heather Rucci takes on the new position of Chief Human Resources Officer, from Managing Director, Human Resources.

The move follows the promotion late last month of Daniel Staniford to President. Both Gilhooly and Rucci will continue to report to RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran.

Corcoran said: "I'm delighted to recognize the outstanding contributions of Terry and Heather, who have both demonstrated extraordinary capabilities and sage counsel in their areas of expertise. RJO has been the beneficiary of Terry's skills and extensive experience in the futures industry – including in key roles at major banks – along with his calm, cool and collected approach. Now he will assume responsibility for our entire global operations and technology teams and infrastructure. He will continue to lead our critical and massive project to transform our back-office platform and processes."

"Heather is truly a talented executive who ensures that we achieve our strategic goals from a human resources perspective and successfully navigate the people challenges presented by global expansion, acquisitions and most recently the coronavirus pandemic. She's been a tremendous resource to the organization, integrating and aligning our efforts around the world. Her new position reflects the importance and global nature of the role, as well as the prioritization of efforts to promote continued learning and development at all levels of the company. Our culture is a vital part of who we are as a firm, and Heather ensures that our strategic priorities, goals and people programs remain true to that culture."

Gilhooly and Rucci have been co-heads of the firm's Coronavirus Response Task Force, working in tandem since early 2020 to facilitate the successful mobilization of all aspects of the firm's business and work-from-home capabilities.

Gilhooly

With three decades of futures industry experience, including the launch of his career at RJO, Gilhooly assumes the Global COO role after his promotion in May 2019 to COO, North America, overseeing the region's Operations groups, along with RJO's Client Service, Market Insights and Facilities teams. Before that, he served since 2016 as Senior Director in the Commercial Agricultural division, running its Operations functions, including the support of Asian activities.