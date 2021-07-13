checkAd

Fanatec (Endor AG) announces partnership with PlayStation Studios, Polyphony Digital

Landshut, July 13, 2021 - Fanatec (Endor AG), the leading brand in simracing hardware, has entered a partnership with Japan-based game studio Polyphony Digital. Together they are developing new Gran Turismo(R)-licensed racing peripherals using advanced force-feedback technology, with the aim to reduce the distinction between simracing and real-world racing.

Founded in 1997, Fanatec introduced several significant innovations to simracing over the years, including the incorporation of belt-drive technology in consumer-grade wheel bases, introducing load cell brake technology and contactless sensors to mass-market pedal sets, and launching the first ever direct-drive system for PlayStation(R)4. Its partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers and world-famous racing series have helped to increase awareness of simracing, making it an integral part of modern motorsport.

When Polyphony Digital released the first title in the Gran Turismo series in 1997, it redefined what was possible in racing games, and was critically acclaimed for its detailed graphics, vast number of licensed cars, and realistic driving physics. In 2001, Gran Turismo(TM) 3 pioneered the use of force-feedback on home consoles. With the Gran Turismo franchise Polyphony Digital has engineered a world-renowned, finely tuned, and accessible game that everyone from casual to competitive drivers can enjoy.

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG, parent company to Fanatec said: "For many years, Kazunori Yamauchi has pushed the limits on the software side and played a massive role in making simracing popular. Now we have joined forces with the shared goal to continue to merge virtual and real-world racing together. We have several exciting projects in the pipeline and I can't wait to see how they perform in Gran Turismo."

