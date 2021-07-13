Genius Sports to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on September 8

At 8:00AM EDT on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius” or “GSL”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results before 8:00AM EDT on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Genius’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005167/en/