CoreSite Enhances Connectivity in Chicago with On-Net Access to Google Cloud Interconnect

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced support for Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect, adding enhanced connectivity and on-net availability to Google Cloud, along with direct internet peering available natively on its Chicago data center campus.

The Optimal Environment for High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Requirements

As a Google Cloud Partner Advantage member and Partner Interconnect provider, CoreSite offers fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support global financial services, healthcare and service integrators located in the Chicago metropolitan area. With the expanded integration, enterprises can effectively solve the most demanding application performance requirements, while reducing total cost of ownership for cloud and data networking services. The integrated solution eliminates key challenges related to implementing successful hybrid IT strategies and improving business outcomes.

CoreSite’s Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect deployment in Chicago bolsters CoreSite’s Google Cloud offering already available in several other markets within the CoreSite platform; including Denver, Los Angeles, Reston and Silicon Valley.

Being one of the leading interconnection providers, CoreSite recently enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange in all its markets. This enables CoreSite to provide more points of connectivity, flexible capacities and makes it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud.

CoreSite is also now offering internet peering to Google ASN 15169 through its Any2Exchange peering platform and dedicated private network interfaces at its data center campuses in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Reston and Silicon Valley.

A Trusted Partnership Focused on Meeting Increasing Customer Needs

Our continued partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide our mutual customers with comprehensive solutions to solve their increasingly complex bandwidth and performance challenges. Our industry-leading and interconnected communities enable enterprises to more efficiently transfer and process large data sets while reducing networking costs and complexity,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are key enhancements to our customer offerings in Chicago.

