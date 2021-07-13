checkAd

Locally Led Bridgewater Bank Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 13:05  |  23   |   |   

Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs and a subsidiary of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), announced today that it has raised its minimum wage to $20 per hour for all regular, full-time employees, effective August 1, 2021.

Bridgewater Bank is believed to be one of the few local Minnesota companies to establish a $20 per hour minimum wage. The change represents an 11 percent increase in the bank’s existing minimum wage and benefits 14 percent of its full-time employee base. Minnesota’s current minimum wage for large employers is $10.08 per hour, which is $2.83 higher than the federal minimum wage.

“As the premier entrepreneurial bank in the Twin Cities, we are focused on continuing to attract and retain the best talent through our unconventional culture, competitive benefits, and now, a leading minimum wage,” said President & Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Baack. “Many of our employees enter the bank through entry-level roles, and we want everyone to know they play a vital role in supporting our fast-growing bank. Taking this important step is simply the right thing to do.”

In addition to competitive compensation, Bridgewater Bank employees receive industry-leading benefits, including:

  • Comprehensive healthcare, including medical, dental and vision coverage
  • 401(k) matching
  • A gym membership stipend for employees to promote good health
  • Two paid days per year to volunteer with nonprofit organizations, as part of the Bank’s community engagement efforts
  • Expansive professional growth and development programs, with robust internal training and continuing education opportunities

With more than 215 employees, Bridgewater Bank consistently ranks as an employer of choice in Minnesota and recently ranked #12 in the Star Tribune’s 2021 ‘Top 175 Workplaces’ annual listing. To learn more about Bridgewater’s culture and employment opportunities, click here.

About Bridgewater Bank
 Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), is a financial holding company based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.07 billion and seven branches as of March 31, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

Bridgewater Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Locally Led Bridgewater Bank Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour Bridgewater Bank, a leading Twin Cities bank focused on meeting the unique needs of successful individuals and entrepreneurs and a subsidiary of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), announced today that it has raised its minimum wage to $20 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Fortive to Acquire ServiceChannel for Approximately $1.2 Billion and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Emerson to Sell Daniel Measurement and Control Business to Turnspire Capital Partners
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel
Square, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Completes Private Placement of $30.0 Million of 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Joseph Birkholz as Chief Risk Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Bridgewater Bank Welcomes Justin Horstman as Director of Investor Relations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten