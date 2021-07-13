First Republic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our results this quarter were representative of how our service-focused business model continues to resonate strongly with clients,” said Hafize Gaye Erkan, Co-CEO and President. “Providing exceptional service is a proven differentiator for First Republic.”

“First Republic had another very strong quarter of organic growth,” said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO of First Republic Bank. “First Republic’s brand of exceptional client service resulted in significant growth in single family loans, deposits and wealth management assets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Financial Results

– Year-over-year:

– Revenues were $1.2 billion, up 33.9%.

– Net interest income was $1.0 billion, up 27.5%.

– Net income was $373.1 million, up 45.3%.

– Diluted earnings per share of $1.95, up 39.3% (included $0.11 positive impact from tax benefits on vesting of stock awards).

– Tangible book value per share was $61.72, up 15.5%.

– Loan originations totaled $16.8 billion, our strongest quarter ever.

– Net interest margin was 2.68%, compared to 2.67% for the prior quarter.

– Efficiency ratio was 62.0%, compared to 63.5% for the prior quarter.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.05%.

– Nonperforming assets were at a very low 8 basis points of total assets.

– Net charge-offs were only $1.2 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Growth

– Year-over-year:

– Loans totaled $123.1 billion, up 22.7%.

– Deposits were $134.7 billion, up 36.7%.

– Wealth management assets were $240.9 billion, up 54.6%.

– Wealth management revenues were $183.6 million, up 61.2%.

“We are quite pleased with the growth of revenue and net interest income during the second quarter,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “Credit quality remains excellent, further reflecting the safety and stability of First Republic.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of $0.22 per share of common stock, which is payable on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2021.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a very low 8 basis points of total assets at June 30, 2021. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of only $1.2 million for the quarter.

During the second quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $16.1 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.

Continued Book Value Growth and Capital Strength

Book value per common share at June 30, 2021 was $62.99, up 14.9% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at June 30, 2021 was $61.72, up 15.5% from a year ago.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.05% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.32% at March 31, 2021.

Continued Franchise Growth

Loan Originations

Loan originations were our largest ever at $16.8 billion for the quarter, up 24.7% from the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to increases in single family and business lending, partially offset by a decrease in loan originations under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Single family loan originations were 52% of the total volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were only 9% of total originations, and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 49%.

Loans totaled $123.1 billion at June 30, 2021, up 22.7% compared to a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family loans, business, multifamily and stock secured loans, partially offset by a decrease in PPP loans.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications Continue to Decline

Remaining loan modifications to those borrowers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 (not classified as troubled debt restructurings) totaled $634 million, and were only 0.5% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, down from a peak of approximately 4% of total loans as of June 30, 2020.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $134.7 billion, up 36.7% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 7 basis points during the quarter.

At June 30, 2021, checking deposit balances were 68.0% of total deposits.

Investments

Total investment securities at June 30, 2021 were $22.9 billion, a 5.6% increase compared to the prior quarter and a 19.9% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $23.2 billion at June 30, 2021, and represented 14.3% of quarterly average total assets.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $240.9 billion at June 30, 2021, up 10.0% compared to the prior quarter and up 54.6% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to both net client inflow and market appreciation.

Wealth management revenues totaled $183.6 million for the quarter, up 61.2% compared to last year’s second quarter. Such revenues represented 14.9% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter.

Wealth management assets at June 30, 2021 included investment management assets of $99.5 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $125.5 billion, and trust and custody assets of $15.9 billion.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.2 billion for the quarter, up 33.9% compared to the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $1.0 billion for the quarter, up 27.5% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased to 2.68% in the second quarter, from 2.67% in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $226.6 million for the quarter, up 72.2% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees, income from investments in life insurance and loan servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $762.8 million for the quarter, up 33.9% compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, information systems and occupancy costs from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, and higher professional fees and advertising and marketing costs.

The efficiency ratio was 62.0% for both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Income Taxes

The Bank’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 17.4%, compared to 21.9% for the prior quarter, and 19.4% for the second quarter a year ago. The decrease from the second quarter a year ago was primarily the result of higher excess tax benefits upon vesting of stock awards due to higher market valuation levels. For the first six months of 2021, the Bank’s effective tax rate was 19.6%, compared to 19.4% a year ago.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 912,885 $ 791,286 $ 873,170 $ 1,786,055 $ 1,587,938 Investments 156,947 146,515 140,711 297,658 295,084 Other 5,103 5,059 5,189 10,292 12,019 Cash and cash equivalents 3,070 564 2,894 5,964 4,504 Total interest income 1,078,005 943,424 1,021,964 2,099,969 1,899,545 Interest expense: Deposits 24,096 72,480 27,571 51,667 191,325 Borrowings 50,044 83,532 55,611 105,655 168,676 Total interest expense 74,140 156,012 83,182 157,322 360,001 Net interest income 1,003,865 787,412 938,782 1,942,647 1,539,544 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 16,143 31,117 (14,608 ) 1,535 93,487 Net interest income after provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 987,722 756,295 953,390 1,941,112 1,446,057 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 136,516 85,083 119,042 255,558 184,379 Brokerage and investment fees 17,574 12,406 14,564 32,138 28,232 Insurance fees 2,668 1,713 3,074 5,742 3,870 Trust fees 6,245 4,599 5,731 11,976 9,575 Foreign exchange fee income 20,612 10,105 17,167 37,779 22,289 Deposit fees 6,618 5,248 6,169 12,787 11,845 Loan and related fees 8,877 7,456 7,485 16,362 13,570 Loan servicing fees, net 1,057 (4,445 ) 1,488 2,545 (2,793 ) Gain (loss) on sale of loans 58 (1,147 ) 309 367 778 Gain on investment securities 1,329 1,529 655 1,984 4,157 Income from investments in life insurance 21,457 7,800 16,549 38,006 15,960 Other income 3,597 1,222 3,618 7,215 3,751 Total noninterest income 226,608 131,569 195,851 422,459 295,613 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 481,503 344,204 463,404 944,907 705,408 Information systems 88,980 74,037 83,516 172,496 144,752 Occupancy 63,526 54,941 57,549 121,075 108,582 Professional fees 25,475 15,517 21,254 46,729 28,634 Advertising and marketing 16,560 8,621 12,633 29,193 20,464 FDIC assessments 13,254 11,275 11,900 25,154 21,460 Other expenses 73,467 60,863 70,140 143,607 122,175 Total noninterest expense 762,765 569,458 720,396 1,483,161 1,151,475 Income before provision for income taxes 451,565 318,406 428,845 880,410 590,195 Provision for income taxes 78,459 61,638 94,012 172,471 114,741 Net income 373,106 256,768 334,833 707,939 475,454 Dividends on preferred stock 23,655 14,817 18,525 42,180 27,837 Net income available to common shareholders $ 349,451 $ 241,951 $ 316,308 $ 665,759 $ 447,617 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.98 $ 1.41 $ 1.81 $ 3.79 $ 2.61 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.95 $ 1.40 $ 1.79 $ 3.74 $ 2.60 Weighted average shares—basic 176,419 171,627 174,820 175,624 171,231 Weighted average shares—diluted 178,864 172,659 176,951 177,913 172,343

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,876,952 $ 8,889,492 $ 5,094,754 $ 3,099,170 Debt securities available-for-sale 2,634,983 2,428,833 1,906,315 1,576,956 Debt securities held-to-maturity 20,244,705 19,240,358 16,610,212 17,513,211 Less: Allowance for credit losses (8,407 ) (8,024 ) (6,902 ) (5,383 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 20,236,298 19,232,334 16,603,310 17,507,828 Equity securities (fair value) 29,550 21,221 20,566 21,104 Loans: Single family 69,908,787 65,178,442 61,370,246 52,435,246 Home equity lines of credit 2,441,034 2,392,314 2,449,533 2,419,359 Single family construction 877,548 841,962 787,854 733,909 Multifamily 14,803,219 14,141,208 13,768,957 13,187,857 Commercial real estate 8,234,934 8,065,262 8,018,158 7,793,137 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,060,980 2,101,119 2,024,420 1,966,292 Capital call lines of credit 8,127,473 8,653,802 8,149,946 6,173,992 Tax-exempt 3,566,385 3,454,471 3,365,572 3,186,066 Other business 3,656,598 3,679,420 3,340,048 3,179,023 PPP 1,374,765 2,142,253 1,841,376 2,092,307 Stock secured 2,965,857 2,519,637 2,518,338 1,924,107 Other secured 2,051,617 1,862,529 1,818,550 1,702,535 Unsecured 3,047,981 3,050,999 3,113,267 3,221,405 Total loans 123,117,178 118,083,418 112,566,265 100,015,235 Allowance for credit losses (636,910 ) (620,825 ) (635,019 ) (583,997 ) Loans, net 122,480,268 117,462,593 111,931,246 99,431,238 Loans held for sale 3,169 — 20,679 313,655 Investments in life insurance 2,597,637 2,328,844 2,061,362 1,468,712 Tax credit investments 1,224,114 1,127,465 1,131,905 1,105,853 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 418,725 412,331 403,482 388,256 Goodwill and other intangible assets 224,497 225,925 227,512 230,975 Other real estate owned — 1,334 — 1,071 Other assets 3,920,541 3,667,588 3,101,003 3,159,069 Total Assets $ 161,646,734 $ 155,797,960 $ 142,502,134 $ 128,303,887 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 59,449,158 $ 53,806,762 $ 46,281,112 $ 37,586,940 Interest-bearing checking 32,165,327 32,542,600 30,603,221 23,833,458 Money market checking 20,373,535 19,210,069 16,778,884 14,639,069 Money market savings and passbooks 14,747,597 14,097,001 12,584,522 10,236,015 Certificates of deposit 7,921,218 8,250,521 8,681,061 12,238,479 Total Deposits 134,656,835 127,906,953 114,928,800 98,533,961 Short-term borrowings — — — 5,000 Long-term FHLB advances 9,000,000 10,505,000 11,755,000 15,405,000 Senior notes 997,193 996,668 996,145 995,109 Subordinated notes 778,535 778,423 778,313 778,096 Other liabilities 2,939,444 2,669,186 2,293,230 2,010,793 Total Liabilities 148,372,007 142,856,230 130,751,488 117,727,959 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 2,142,500 2,142,500 1,545,000 1,145,000 Common stock 1,767 1,763 1,741 1,721 Additional paid-in capital 5,204,166 5,191,932 4,834,172 4,543,051 Retained earnings 5,936,669 5,626,958 5,346,355 4,858,965 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,375 ) (21,423 ) 23,378 27,191 Total Shareholders’ Equity 13,274,727 12,941,730 11,750,646 10,575,928 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 161,646,734 $ 155,797,960 $ 142,502,134 $ 128,303,887

Quarter Ended June 30, Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,280,780 $ 3,070 0.11 % $ 2,789,666 $ 564 0.08 % $ 11,448,652 $ 2,894 0.10 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 100,000 398 1.59 % 214,835 1,367 2.55 % 93,889 339 1.45 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 5,646,537 29,000 2.05 % 6,615,707 42,661 2.58 % 5,625,748 30,536 2.17 % Other residential and commercial MBS 30,297 154 2.04 % 27,499 182 2.65 % 32,992 154 1.87 % Municipal securities 15,082,004 147,297 3.91 % 11,949,615 126,906 4.25 % 13,349,101 134,990 4.04 % Other investment securities (3) 1,375,557 9,800 2.85 % 43,800 309 2.83 % 429,289 2,568 2.39 % Total investment securities 22,234,395 186,649 3.36 % 18,851,456 171,425 3.64 % 19,531,019 168,587 3.45 % Loans: Residential real estate (4) 69,853,517 491,229 2.81 % 53,737,207 404,691 3.01 % 65,458,977 469,010 2.87 % Multifamily (5) 14,392,073 126,888 3.49 % 12,887,676 120,657 3.70 % 13,922,237 122,829 3.53 % Commercial real estate 8,117,288 78,427 3.82 % 7,718,257 77,635 3.98 % 8,032,825 77,879 3.88 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,969,059 37,522 5.00 % 2,632,682 29,468 4.43 % 2,867,284 31,100 4.34 % Business (6) 15,894,165 128,914 3.21 % 13,069,640 115,666 3.50 % 15,076,564 123,741 3.28 % PPP 1,842,716 15,476 3.32 % 1,620,772 7,659 1.87 % 1,989,987 15,766 3.17 % Other (7) 7,652,991 41,518 2.15 % 6,658,487 42,116 2.50 % 7,347,624 39,685 2.16 % Total loans 120,721,809 919,974 3.03 % 98,324,721 797,892 3.23 % 114,695,498 880,010 3.07 % FHLB stock 312,647 5,103 6.55 % 491,938 5,059 4.14 % 344,990 5,189 6.10 % Total interest-earning assets 154,549,631 1,114,796 2.87 % 120,457,781 974,940 3.22 % 146,020,159 1,056,680 2.90 % Noninterest-earning cash 385,537 425,440 413,625 Goodwill and other intangibles 225,183 231,934 226,683 Other assets 6,724,321 4,905,493 6,091,492 Total noninterest-earning assets 7,335,041 5,562,867 6,731,800 Total Assets $ 161,884,672 $ 126,020,648 $ 152,751,959 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 91,379,594 1,740 0.01 % $ 58,978,081 3,127 0.02 % $ 83,679,569 2,074 0.01 % Money market checking 19,927,834 6,100 0.12 % 14,315,050 9,860 0.28 % 18,888,949 7,644 0.16 % Money market savings and passbooks 14,783,456 6,117 0.17 % 9,818,650 5,364 0.22 % 13,640,388 6,310 0.19 % CDs 8,039,804 10,139 0.51 % 12,721,452 54,129 1.71 % 8,413,083 11,543 0.56 % Total deposits 134,130,688 24,096 0.07 % 95,833,233 72,480 0.30 % 124,621,989 27,571 0.09 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings — — — % 2,747 — 0.04 % 6 0 0.18 % Long-term FHLB advances 10,062,253 34,892 1.39 % 15,868,682 68,391 1.73 % 11,321,666 40,463 1.45 % Senior notes (8) 996,937 6,040 2.42 % 994,905 6,034 2.43 % 996,412 6,038 2.42 % Subordinated notes (8) 778,480 9,112 4.68 % 778,044 9,107 4.68 % 778,369 9,110 4.68 % Total borrowings 11,837,670 50,044 1.69 % 17,644,378 83,532 1.90 % 13,096,453 55,611 1.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 145,968,358 74,140 0.20 % 113,477,611 156,012 0.55 % 137,718,442 83,182 0.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,796,202 2,067,585 2,637,481 Preferred shareholders’ equity 2,142,500 1,145,000 1,963,583 Common shareholders’ equity 10,977,612 9,330,452 10,432,453 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 161,884,672 $ 126,020,648 $ 152,751,959 Net interest spread (9) 2.67 % 2.67 % 2.65 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (10) $ 1,040,656 2.68 % $ 818,928 2.70 % $ 973,498 2.67 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (11) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (29,702 ) (24,909 ) (27,876 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (7,089 ) (6,607 ) (6,840 ) Net interest income $ 1,003,865 $ 787,412 $ 938,782

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates (2) ($ in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,364,252 $ 5,964 0.11 % $ 2,321,623 $ 4,504 0.39 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 96,961 737 1.52 % 261,142 3,574 2.74 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 5,636,200 59,537 2.11 % 6,681,185 89,846 2.69 % Other residential and commercial MBS 31,637 309 1.95 % 15,667 214 2.73 % Municipal securities 14,220,340 282,375 3.97 % 11,654,183 249,935 4.29 % Other investment securities (3) 905,037 12,367 2.73 % 43,791 629 2.87 % Total investment securities 20,890,175 355,325 3.40 % 18,655,968 344,198 3.69 % Loans: Residential real estate (4) 67,668,387 960,239 2.84 % 52,518,610 809,674 3.08 % Multifamily (5) 14,158,453 249,718 3.51 % 12,726,699 239,601 3.72 % Commercial real estate 8,075,290 156,306 3.85 % 7,646,415 156,244 4.04 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,918,453 68,622 4.68 % 2,591,664 59,753 4.56 % Business (6) 15,487,623 252,666 3.24 % 12,730,013 238,698 3.71 % PPP 1,915,944 31,242 3.24 % 810,386 7,659 1.87 % Other (7) 7,501,151 81,201 2.15 % 6,555,772 89,687 2.71 % Total loans 117,725,301 1,799,994 3.05 % 95,579,559 1,601,316 3.33 % FHLB stock 328,729 10,292 6.31 % 449,455 12,019 5.38 % Total interest-earning assets 150,308,457 2,171,575 2.88 % 117,006,605 1,962,037 3.34 % Noninterest-earning cash 399,504 434,348 Goodwill and other intangibles 225,929 233,006 Other assets 6,409,654 4,813,403 Total noninterest-earning assets 7,035,087 5,480,757 Total Assets $ 157,343,544 $ 122,487,362 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Deposits: Checking $ 87,550,852 3,813 0.01 % $ 56,420,801 11,559 0.04 % Money market checking 19,411,261 13,744 0.14 % 13,519,835 39,163 0.58 % Money market savings and passbooks 14,215,079 12,427 0.18 % 9,784,569 20,931 0.43 % CDs 8,225,414 21,683 0.53 % 13,453,699 119,672 1.79 % Total deposits 129,402,606 51,667 0.08 % 93,178,904 191,325 0.41 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 3 — 0.18 % 617,287 4,700 1.53 % Long-term FHLB advances 10,688,481 75,355 1.42 % 14,644,643 134,957 1.85 % Senior notes (8) 996,676 12,078 2.42 % 880,106 10,807 2.46 % Subordinated notes (8) 778,424 18,222 4.68 % 777,991 18,212 4.68 % Total borrowings 12,463,584 105,655 1.71 % 16,920,027 168,676 2.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 141,866,190 157,322 0.22 % 110,098,931 360,001 0.66 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,717,280 2,048,845 Preferred shareholders’ equity 2,053,536 1,145,000 Common shareholders’ equity 10,706,538 9,194,586 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 157,343,544 $ 122,487,362 Net interest spread (9) 2.66 % 2.68 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (10) $ 2,014,253 2.67 % $ 1,602,036 2.72 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (11) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (57,667) (49,113) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (13,939) (13,379) Net interest income $ 1,942,647 $ 1,539,544

_____________________ (1) Interest income is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Includes corporate debt securities, mutual funds and marketable equity securities. (4) Includes single family, home equity lines of credit, and single family construction loans. Also includes single family loans held for sale. (5) Includes multifamily loans held for sale. (6) Includes capital call lines of credit, tax-exempt and other business loans. (7) Includes stock secured, other secured and unsecured loans. (8) Average balances include unamortized issuance discounts and costs. Interest expense includes amortization of issuance discounts and costs. (9) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (10) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (11) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, Selected Financial Data and Ratios 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.92 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.78 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity (1) 12.77 % 10.43 % 12.30 % 12.54 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1), (3) 13.04 % 10.70 % 12.57 % 12.81 % 10.04 % Average total equity to average total assets 8.10 % 8.31 % 8.12 % 8.11 % 8.44 % Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.42 $ 0.39 Dividend payout ratio 11.3 % 14.3 % 11.2 % 11.2 % 15.0 % Book value per common share $ 62.99 $ 54.80 $ 61.26 $ 62.99 $ 54.80 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 61.72 $ 53.46 $ 59.98 $ 61.72 $ 53.46 Efficiency ratio (5) 62.0 % 62.0 % 63.5 % 62.7 % 62.7 % Net loan charge-offs $ 1,219 $ 1,098 $ 487 $ 1,706 $ 1,300 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.58 % Nonaccrual loans 479.3 % 354.1 % 359.3 % 479.3 % 354.1 %

_____________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to “Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Refer to “Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (5) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, Effective Tax Rate 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock awards 21.7 % 22.5 % 22.6 % 22.1 % 21.9 % Excess tax benefits—stock awards (4.3 ) (3.1 ) (0.7 ) (2.5 )% (2.5 )% Effective tax rate 17.4 % 19.4 % 21.9 % 19.6 % 19.4 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ 383 $ 296 $ 1,122 $ 1,505 $ 714 Loans 17,304 43,189 (13,707 ) 3,597 90,868 Unfunded loan commitments (1,544 ) (12,368 ) (2,023 ) (3,567 ) 1,905 Total provision (reversal of provision) $ 16,143 $ 31,117 $ (14,608 ) $ 1,535 $ 93,487

Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, Mortgage Loan Sales 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency $ 4,315 $ 10,810 $ 42,402 $ 46,717 $ 36,584 Non-agency — — 1,073 1,073 31,870 Total flow sales 4,315 10,810 43,475 47,790 68,454 Bulk sales: Non-agency — — — — 437,669 Securitizations — 300,116 — — 300,116 Total loans sold $ 4,315 $ 310,926 $ 43,475 $ 47,790 $ 806,239 Gain (loss) on sale of loans: Amount $ 58 $ (1,147) $ 309 $ 367 $ 778 Gain (loss) as a percentage of loans sold 1.34 % (0.37) % 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.10 %

Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, Loan Originations 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Single family $ 8,661,680 $ 5,875,184 $ 6,902,192 $ 15,563,872 $ 9,394,520 Home equity lines of credit 610,658 457,737 623,661 1,234,319 853,245 Single family construction 215,014 119,318 224,504 439,518 228,480 Multifamily 1,101,450 946,820 791,070 1,892,520 1,728,123 Commercial real estate 458,196 330,683 313,991 772,187 782,541 Multifamily/commercial construction 272,145 131,414 310,824 582,969 752,335 Capital call lines of credit 2,921,192 1,405,347 3,131,317 6,052,509 3,790,576 Tax-exempt 208,327 184,054 213,967 422,294 284,073 Other business 520,394 914,257 1,025,154 1,545,548 1,534,036 PPP 35,586 1,981,797 688,948 724,534 1,981,797 Stock secured 775,795 519,416 710,038 1,485,833 1,111,976 Other secured 598,630 358,730 438,989 1,037,619 772,554 Unsecured 372,192 203,270 345,848 718,040 526,158 Total loans originated $ 16,751,259 $ 13,428,027 $ 15,720,503 $ 32,471,762 $ 23,740,414

As of Asset Quality Information June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 132,880 $ 172,794 $ 184,132 $ 164,247 $ 164,930 Other real estate owned — 1,334 — — 1,071 Total nonperforming assets $ 132,880 $ 174,128 $ 184,132 $ 164,247 $ 166,001 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ 851 $ — $ 935 $ 3,764 Restructured accruing loans $ 11,407 $ 11,658 $ 11,253 $ 11,378 $ 11,501

June 30, 2021 COVID-19 Loan Modifications (1), (2), (3), (4), (5) Unpaid

Principal

Balance LTV (6) Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans ($ in millions) Single family $ 124 60% $ 1.1 116 Home equity lines of credit 2 64% $ 0.3 6 Single family construction 2 75% $ 2.4 1 Multifamily 161 51% $ 6.4 25 Commercial real estate 157 47% $ 5.2 30 Multifamily/commercial construction 9 45% $ 8.9 1 Capital call lines of credit — n/a $ — — Tax-exempt 141 n/a $ 23.5 6 Other business 30 n/a $ 2.5 12 Stock secured — n/a $ — — Other secured 2 n/a $ 0.4 6 Unsecured (7) 6 n/a $ 0.1 60 Total $ 634 263

_____________________ (1) COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings. (2) Includes 62 loans totaling $274 million that have completed their deferral period, but for which a regular payment is not yet due. (3) Includes 136 loans totaling $328 million that received additional relief beyond their initial modification period. (4) Excludes loans that have completed their deferral period and returned to a regular payment schedule or are no longer outstanding. As of June 30, 2021, $3.4 billion of loans have completed their deferral period or are no longer outstanding, and 99% of the outstanding loans were current. (5) Loan modifications requested by borrowers that were in process but not yet completed as of June 30, 2021 totaled $7 million for initial relief, and $2 million for additional relief beyond the initial modification period. (6) Weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios for real estate secured loans are based on appraised value at the time of origination. (7) Consists of household debt refinance loans.

June 30, 2021 Loan Industry Information Unpaid

Principal

Balance LTV Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans Personal

Guarantee % ($ in millions) Retail $ 1,859 49 % $ 2.6 729 78 % Hotel 468 48 % $ 7.3 66 76 % Restaurant (1) 210 49 % $ 1.1 199 95 % Total (2) $ 2,537 994

_____________________ (1) Approximately 74% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured. (2) Amounts in the table above exclude $50 million of loans to hotels and $214 million of loans to restaurants under the PPP.

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 5,640 $ 6,314 $ 7,094 $ 7,799 $ 8,316

Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended

June 30, Quarter Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Average common shareholders’ equity (a) $ 10,977,612 $ 9,330,452 $ 10,432,453 $ 10,706,538 $ 9,194,586 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 225,183 231,934 226,683 225,929 233,006 Average tangible common shareholders’ equity (b) $ 10,752,429 $ 9,098,518 $ 10,205,770 $ 10,480,609 $ 8,961,580 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 349,451 $ 241,951 $ 316,308 $ 665,759 $ 447,617 Return on average common shareholders’ equity (c) / (a) 12.77 % 10.43 % 12.30 % 12.54 % 9.79 % Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (c) / (b) 13.04 % 10.70 % 12.57 % 12.81 % 10.04 %

_____________________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders’ equity in this table. (2) Ratios are annualized.

As of Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Total shareholders’ equity $ 13,274,727 $ 12,941,730 $ 11,750,646 $ 11,344,609 $ 10,575,928 Less: Preferred stock 2,142,500 2,142,500 1,545,000 1,645,000 1,145,000 Total common shareholders’ equity (a) 11,132,227 10,799,230 10,205,646 9,699,609 9,430,928 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 224,497 225,925 227,512 229,185 230,975 Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (b) $ 10,907,730 $ 10,573,305 $ 9,978,134 $ 9,470,424 $ 9,199,953 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c) 176,742 176,287 174,124 172,188 172,094 Book value per common share (a) / (c) $ 62.99 $ 61.26 $ 58.61 $ 56.33 $ 54.80 Tangible book value per common share (b) / (c) $ 61.72 $ 59.98 $ 57.30 $ 55.00 $ 53.46

_____________________ (1) Tangible book value per common share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP book value per common share in this table.

As of Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2) June 30,

2021 (3) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.05 % 8.32 % 8.14 % 8.38 % 8.15 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.51 % 9.64 % 9.67 % 9.78 % 9.80 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.38 % 11.60 % 11.18 % 11.50 % 11.04 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.60 % 12.87 % 12.55 % 12.94 % 12.49 % Regulatory Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 10,875,436 $ 10,548,615 $ 9,894,870 $ 9,375,688 $ 9,103,771 Tier 1 capital $ 13,017,936 $ 12,691,115 $ 11,439,870 $ 11,020,688 $ 10,248,771 Total capital $ 14,420,504 $ 14,082,378 $ 12,842,344 $ 12,396,304 $ 11,604,141 Assets: Average assets $ 161,636,891 $ 152,465,399 $ 140,493,283 $ 131,517,445 $ 125,690,830 Risk-weighted assets $ 114,404,874 $ 109,413,168 $ 102,321,489 $ 95,823,385 $ 92,870,859

_____________________ (1) As defined by regulatory capital rules. (2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. (3) Ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2021 are preliminary.

As of Wealth Management Assets June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 99,459 $ 90,819 $ 83,596 $ 74,661 $ 68,124 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 112,359 101,478 88,059 76,769 70,178 Money market mutual funds 13,109 11,435 9,003 4,416 5,933 Total brokerage and investment 125,468 112,913 97,062 81,185 76,111 Trust Company: Trust 11,496 10,986 9,910 8,687 7,905 Custody 4,439 4,216 3,889 3,651 3,646 Total Trust Company 15,935 15,202 13,799 12,338 11,551 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 240,862 $ 218,934 $ 194,457 $ 168,184 $ 155,786

