Cybin Files its 13th Patent Application and Announces Digital Therapeutics Strategy

The company is evolving its programs beyond the psychedelic molecule, into an eco-system that may potentially drive improved patient treatments through the advancement of its digital therapeutics development.

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has filed its 13th new provisional patent application and has advanced the build-out of its digital therapeutics strategy.

Led by Cybin’s innovation team, including its newly formed patient steering committee, Cybin has commenced the next phase of the company’s digital therapeutics platform which will better enable the evaluation of patient outcomes through a highly secure, patient-centered data analytics platform for better pre- and post- psychedelic treatments.

The digital therapeutics platform, which is proprietary to Cybin and the subject of the company’s 13th patent application, adds another dimension to the company’s development programs. The aim of utilizing and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to support drug development candidates will be a top priority as both the industry and the company evolves.

Combined with the company’s recently announced collaboration with Kernel (quantitative neuroimaging technology), Greenbrook TMS (operator of 129 outpatient mental health service centers in the United States), and the progression of other proprietary tools such as the EMBARK psychotherapy model, Cybin is building an advanced eco-system that can drive innovation from the psychedelic molecule, delivery of the molecule, quantitative testing of the molecule in patients to late-stage trials and one day potential patient treatments.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

