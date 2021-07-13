checkAd

Calibre Continues Quarterly Execution with Strong Second Quarter Production; Makes Significant Progress Advancing Eastern Borosi High-Grade Mining “Spoke”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and cash on hand at quarter-end (all amounts in United States dollars).

Q2 2021 Highlights

  • Gold production of 43,506 ounces, on track to meet full year guidance of 170,000 – 180,000 ounces;
  • Gold sales of 43,682 ounces;
  • Cash on hand of $66.3 million at June 30, 2021; increased $8.1 million from March 31, 2021;
  • 550 tonnes per day of ore delivered from the Pavon Norte mine to the Libertad mill, a 57% increase over Q1 2021 and targeting 1,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2021;
  • Released inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report;
  • Advancing the high-grade Eastern Borosi Project, including:
    • Completed 75% of the infill, metallurgical, geotechnical, and hydrological drilling;
    • Acquired most of the required surface rights during the quarter;
    • Advanced social, technical, and environmental work with project permit applications and updated resource estimates expected during Q1, 2022;
  • Rio Tinto Exploration and Calibre joint venture copper-porphyry drill program well underway; and
  • 16 exploration drills active across 100%-owned mine sites and satellite opportunities.

Highlight Drill Results: Eastern Borosi Project (“EBP”)

  • 9.07 g/t Au and 19.9 g/t Ag over 6.5 metres Estimated True Width (“ETW”) (GP-21-082);
  • 25.90 g/t Au and 15.3 g/t Ag over 1.9 metres ETW (GP-21-083);
  • 6.42 g/t Au and 14.1 g/t Ag over 7.1 metres ETW (GP-21-071); and
  • 26.49 g/t Au and 99.4 g/t Ag over 2.2 metres ETW (RDO -21-052).

Highlight Drill Results: Libertad Mill Site

  • 11.37 g/t Au over 5.4 metres ETW from 61.4 metres (VN-21-026);
  • 16.78 g/t Au over 2.8 metres ETW from 41.9 metres (TR-21-039); and
  • 13.83 g/t Au over 4.4 metres ETW from 127.7 metres (TR-21-052).

Highlight Drill Results: Limon Mill Site

  • 5.50 g/t Au over 7.1 metres ETW from 285.5 metres (LIM-21-4549); and
  • 13.42 g/t Au over 2.0 metres ETW from 304.8 metres (LIM-20-4540).

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “Calibre’s hub-and-spoke operating strategy continues to deliver strong quarter over quarter performance at our Limon and Libertad operations. Year to date, we have produced 88,958 ounces and are on track to meet the high-end of production guidance. With an anticipated increase in processing head grade in the second half of 2021 due to mine sequencing, combined with lower growth capital expenditures, we anticipate lower production costs in H2/2021 generating strong free cash flow.  

