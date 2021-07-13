checkAd

Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC GWHP) Confirms They Offer Antibody and Antigen Test Kits That Detect Fast Spreading Mutated COVID-19 Strains, DELTA (B.1.617.2), (UK (B.1.1.7), S. Africa (B. 1.351)

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA approved tests and including Dengue, Ebola, Zika, TB and Malaria for international sales, also offers one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, and is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the pandemic still not under control in the United States, and new variants coming out, Global needed to make sure it kept up with the needs of the nation and the world.

With the new “More Highly Contagious COVID-19 Strain” quickly spreading throughout the US and the rest of the world, Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. (OTC: GWHP) confirms their Antibody and Antigen Test Kits detect the mutated COVID-19 strain, like the newest variant DELTA (B1.6117.2), the UK strain (B.1.1.7) and the South Africa (B.1.351).

The Delta variant was first identified in India in December 2020 and led to major outbreaks in the country. It then spread rapidly and is now reported in 104 countries, according to a CDC tracker.

As of early July, Delta has become the dominant form of the coronavirus in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and other countries. In the U.K., for instance, the Delta variant now makes up more than 97% of new COVID-19 cases, according to Public Health England.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210712/what-to-know-about-covid-delt ...

Researchers have said that the Delta variant is about 50% more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K., according to The Washington Post. Alpha, also known as B.1.1.7, was already 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus first identified in China in 2019.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210712/what-to-know-about-covid-delt ...

The U.K. variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B.1.1.7., was first discovered in the U.S., in the state of Colorado, at the end of last year. Since then, 690 cases have been detected across 33 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. California has the second most reported cases in the country, behind Florida, with 150. Of those, the majority of infections have been diagnosed in San Diego County, according to Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s health officer. The New Variant DELTA COVID

